French Foreign Minister allowed for the possibility of Canada joining the European Union

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot expressed the opinion that Canada might one day join the European Union. He stated this during the "Europe 2026" conference in Berlin alongside his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, as reported by UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

As the media notes, this phrase was uttered semi-jokingly: Barrot argued that amid rising geopolitical tensions, the EU is increasingly attracting partners far beyond its borders.

Currently, nine countries are official candidates for EU membership. Others may join them. Iceland - in a few weeks or months. And perhaps Canada - at some point - said Barrot.

It is also reported that Finnish President Alexander Stubb suggested that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney "consider" joining the EU.

These comments come as European leaders seek to strengthen the bloc's geopolitical role amid the Russian-Ukrainian war, as well as the US war in the Middle East.

Additionally

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas will sign an agreement on security and defense partnership with Iceland - the ceremony is scheduled for March 18.

Recall

The Prime Ministers of Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Canada, during a meeting in Oslo, agreed to deepen military-industrial cooperation.