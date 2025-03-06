Frederiksen not ruling out Denmark hosting nuclear weapons
Kyiv • UNN
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated that she does not rule out the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in the country. She is open to proposals for creating a joint European nuclear deterrent.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen does not rule out the possibility of hosting nuclear weapons in Denmark, reports Euractiv, writes UNN.
Details
In response to a question about French President Emmanuel Macron's desire to create a joint European nuclear deterrent, Frederiksen stated that she "does not exclude anything".
When asked whether Denmark would be open to hosting nuclear weapons, the Prime Minister replied: "I am not going to say 'no' to other people's ideas," she said before the EU summit.
"Everything is on the table," noted Frederiksen.
Recall
French President Emmanuel Macron said in a televised address to the nation on Wednesday, March 5, that he initiated a debate about extending his country's "nuclear umbrella" to partners in Europe.
In the Kremlin, they called French President Emmanuel Macron's speech "extremely confrontational" towards Russia. The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov, assessed Macron's words as a "threat" to Russia.
