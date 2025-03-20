France will distribute a "survival guide" to prepare citizens for emergencies, including armed conflict
France plans to distribute survival guides to the population to prepare for various emergencies, including armed conflicts and other crises.
France is preparing to distribute a survival guide to every family to help citizens prepare for a possible threat, including armed conflict on the country's territory. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.
Such manuals have already been issued in Sweden and Finland. They contain instructions on how to prepare for the consequences of military conflicts, communication and electricity failures, as well as extreme weather events. The French authorities decided to implement this initiative in their country as well.
The survival guide aims to encourage citizens to develop their resilience in the face of various crises, including natural disasters, technological and cyber incidents, health crises such as Covid-19, and security crises such as terrorist attacks and armed conflicts
Among the recommendations, it will include lists of emergency contacts (fire service, police and ambulance) and a recommended "survival kit" that includes six liters of water, a list of medicines to take with you and food, batteries, flashlights, etc.
If the French Prime Minister approves this decision, the 20-page booklet will be distributed to all households by the summer.
Earlier this month, Macron announced a "major overhaul" of France's security forces, which includes increasing the army and additional investment in it.
Our country and our continent must continue to defend themselves, arm themselves and prepare if we want to avoid war. No one can say what will happen in the coming months and years
