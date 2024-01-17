France to hand over 40 more SCALP cruise missiles to Ukraine - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron announced new arms supplies to Ukraine and announced his intention to visit Kyiv in February. Macron said this at a press conference, reports UNN.

Details

Along with the arms deliveries and agreements we are finalizing, I plan to visit Ukraine in February Macron said.

He specified that Paris is preparing to supply Ukraine with 40 SCALP missiles and "hundreds of bombs." In this context, he announced industrial successes that will allow France to supply Ukraine with more military products, including Caesar self-propelled howitzers.

Macron noted that deliveries begin "in real time, immediately after they are announced." He also promised to continue supporting Kyiv for as long as necessary, including continuing to train Ukrainian soldiers.