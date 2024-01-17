ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
France to hand over 40 more SCALP cruise missiles to Ukraine - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced plans to supply Ukraine with 40 SCALP missiles and "hundreds of bombs," with deliveries to begin immediately. This promise is part of France's ongoing support to Kyiv, including military training.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced new arms supplies to Ukraine and announced his intention to visit Kyiv in February. Macron said this at a press conference, reports UNN.

Details

Along with the arms deliveries and agreements we are finalizing, I plan to visit Ukraine in February

Macron said.

He specified that Paris is preparing to supply Ukraine with 40 SCALP missiles and "hundreds of bombs." In this context, he announced industrial successes that will allow France to supply Ukraine with more military products, including Caesar self-propelled howitzers.

Macron noted that deliveries begin "in real time, immediately after they are announced." He also promised to continue supporting Kyiv for as long as necessary, including continuing to train Ukrainian soldiers.

The Europeans and we, the French, will have to make new decisions in the coming weeks and months, in particular to prevent Russia from winning

Macron said.
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics

