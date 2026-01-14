$43.180.08
07:44 PM
State of emergency in energy: what it means
05:38 PM
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
05:29 PM
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:42 PM
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
January 14, 02:35 PM
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
January 14, 01:56 PM
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
January 14, 01:18 PM
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
January 14, 01:16 PM
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
January 14, 12:53 PM
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
France joins Europe's military mission in Greenland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

France will join Europe's military mission in Greenland. French President Emmanuel Macron stated that any violation of Greenland's sovereignty would lead to unprecedented chain reactions, and therefore France would act in full solidarity with Denmark.

France joins Europe's military mission in Greenland

France will join Europe's military mission in Greenland. This was reported by Le Figaro, according to UNN.

Details

The publication reminds that Germany announced that from January 15 to 17, together with other European countries, a "Greenland study" will be conducted to support Denmark, which is threatened by an offensive from the United States.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that a violation of Greenland's sovereignty would lead to unprecedented chain consequences, so "France will act in full solidarity with Denmark."

Recall

Negotiations in Washington between the US and Denmark regarding Greenland ended without agreement. Denmark rejected US claims for control, stating that the island would remain part of the Kingdom.

"Which path will you choose?": White House publishes resonant photo about Greenland's future14.01.26, 20:51 • 2176 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Greenland
European Union
Denmark
France
Germany
United States