France joins Europe's military mission in Greenland

France will join Europe's military mission in Greenland. This was reported by Le Figaro, according to UNN.

The publication reminds that Germany announced that from January 15 to 17, together with other European countries, a "Greenland study" will be conducted to support Denmark, which is threatened by an offensive from the United States.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that a violation of Greenland's sovereignty would lead to unprecedented chain consequences, so "France will act in full solidarity with Denmark."

Negotiations in Washington between the US and Denmark regarding Greenland ended without agreement. Denmark rejected US claims for control, stating that the island would remain part of the Kingdom.

