FPU Chairman Byzov warns of risks to workers’ rights in the occupational safety law

The draft law No. 10147 adopted by the Verkhovna Rada, "On the Safety and Health of Workers at Work," contains provisions that could weaken worker protection. This concerns risks to safety in the workplace, compensation for victims, and social guarantees for people working in difficult and hazardous conditions. This was stated by Serhii Byzov, head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, UNN reports.

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On October 12, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the second reading draft law No. 10147, "On the Safety and Health of Workers at Work." The document aims to reform the national occupational safety management system and bring Ukrainian legislation closer to European standards.

FPU Chairman Serhii Byzov emphasized that work on occupational safety reform in Ukraine had continued for almost eight years. Representatives of the government, parliament, employers, trade unions, the expert community, and international organizations participated in drafting and discussing the bill. The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine also took part in work on the document, defending workers’ rights.

However, in the final version of the bill, despite the FPU’s position, provisions against which we have repeatedly spoken out remained - Serhii Byzov noted.

He outlined three main concerns. The first concerns the performance of high-risk work. According to the Federation of Trade Unions, the bill provides for the possibility of using insurance instead of the current permitting procedure for carrying out high-risk work.

In other words, there is a risk that it will be easier for an employer to insure against a possible accident than to prove that they created safe conditions for workers. I believe that no insurance payment will restore a person’s health or life - the FPU chairman explained.

Another problem highlighted by Serhii Byzov is the protection of victims of workplace accidents, especially workers whom employers have not officially registered.

We see a risk that, in the event of a worker’s injury or death, the worker or their family will be forced to independently seek the proper compensation from the employer. I believe that a person should not have to pay the price for an employer’s violation of the law - he emphasized.

The FPU is particularly concerned about provisions regarding social guarantees for workers employed in heavy and hazardous industries. These include, in particular, miners, metallurgists, and chemical industry workers.

Today, legislation guarantees them additional leave, reduced working hours, additional payments, and other forms of compensation. I believe that the vague wording of draft law No. 10147 creates a risk of weakening these guarantees - Serhii Byzov explained.

At the same time, he emphasized that the Federation supports occupational safety reform and the introduction of European standards. However, he said, modernization of legislation should not come at the cost of narrowing workers’ rights.

We worked to ensure that Ukrainians received European standards of labor protection, rather than losing the guarantees they already have - the head of the trade unions of Ukraine added.

The FPU Chairman held a meeting with the Director of the Bureau for Workers' Activities of the International Labour Organization