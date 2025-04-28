Four times in a day the enemy attacked the Kupiansk region: there is a wounded and destruction

The Kupyansk district in the Kharkiv region has been attacked by the occupiers during this day. At night and three times during the day, the enemy shelled the city of Kupyansk, as well as settlements near it. The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the war crimes of the Russian Federation, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General on Facebook.

Details

At approximately 2:00 a.m., the Russian army shelled Kupyansk and the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi with the Uragan MLRS. Private houses were damaged in the city, and a garage cooperative and outbuildings were damaged in the village. At 9:30 a.m., the Russian armed forces launched air strikes on Kupyansk. Houses and cars were damaged. After the shelling, a KAB-500 aerial bomb that did not explode was found. At approximately 3:40 p.m., the occupiers carried out an artillery shelling of Kupyansk. A house was damaged. A 65-year-old man was injured. The victim was hospitalized in serious condition. And at about 4:00 p.m., the enemy launched an air strike on the village of Kivsharivka, Kupyansk district. An aerial bomb hit a nine-story building, the consequences are being established.

Let us remind you

On the night of April 28, the enemy attacked Kharkiv region. An agricultural enterprise was damaged, 22 cows died, another 30 were injured. There is also destruction in the Izyum and Kharkiv districts.