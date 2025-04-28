$41.750.06
Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP
06:27 PM • 4410 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
02:20 PM • 17005 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
02:15 PM • 31743 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
02:07 PM • 22313 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 22525 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 32328 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM • 26974 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:00 PM • 14010 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
April 28, 11:54 AM • 25354 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 72216 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

Four times in a day the enemy attacked the Kupiansk region: there is a wounded and destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 502 views

During the day, the occupiers shelled the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region, damaging houses and garages. As a result of the shelling, a 65-year-old man was injured and hospitalized.

Four times in a day the enemy attacked the Kupiansk region: there is a wounded and destruction

The Kupyansk district in the Kharkiv region has been attacked by the occupiers during this day. At night and three times during the day, the enemy shelled the city of Kupyansk, as well as settlements near it. The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation into the war crimes of the Russian Federation, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General on Facebook.

Details

At approximately 2:00 a.m., the Russian army shelled Kupyansk and the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi with the Uragan MLRS. Private houses were damaged in the city, and a garage cooperative and outbuildings were damaged in the village. At 9:30 a.m., the Russian armed forces launched air strikes on Kupyansk. Houses and cars were damaged. After the shelling, a KAB-500 aerial bomb that did not explode was found. At approximately 3:40 p.m., the occupiers carried out an artillery shelling of Kupyansk. A house was damaged. A 65-year-old man was injured. The victim was hospitalized in serious condition. And at about 4:00 p.m., the enemy launched an air strike on the village of Kivsharivka, Kupyansk district. An aerial bomb hit a nine-story building, the consequences are being established.

Let us remind you

On the night of April 28, the enemy attacked Kharkiv region. An agricultural enterprise was damaged, 22 cows died, another 30 were injured. There is also destruction in the Izyum and Kharkiv districts.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarCrimes and emergencies
BM-27 Uragan
Kharkiv Oblast
Kupyansk
