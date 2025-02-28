Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details
Police are conducting searches at four pharmaceutical companies in Kyiv, including Darnitsa, Farmak and Arterium. The investigations are part of a criminal investigation into public procurement.
The police confirmed the searches of 4 companies specializing in the production of medicines. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv police, according to UNN.
Kyiv police conduct investigative actions on the territory of four companies specializing in the production of medicines
According to the information, criminal proceedings have been initiated, within the framework of which law enforcement officers are conducting searches in the offices of these institutions.
Earlier UNN wrote that the police confirmed the information about searches on the territory of several pharmaceutical companies. In particular, it was known that the searches were taking place on the territory of pharmaceutical plants Darnitsa, Farmak and Arterium as part of criminal proceedings regarding their participation in public procurement.
The name of the fourth company has not yet been disclosed.