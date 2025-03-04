Four injured: consequences of drone attack in Odessa
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian drone attack on Odesa on March 3, four people were injured, three with shrapnel wounds. Due to the shelling, three district heating plants ceased operations, and residential buildings and a business center were damaged.
On March 3, Russia attacked Odesa with drones. As a result of the attack, four people were injured. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleg Kiper, as reported by UNN.
As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa, four people were injured.
According to him, three people, residents of private houses, sustained shrapnel wounds and fractures of the limbs.
In a state of moderate severity, they were delivered to medical facilities. Another person who was in the business center at the time of the attack sustained a concussion.
The head of the Odesa RMA noted that doctors are providing all necessary assistance.
Reminder
As a result of the enemy attack on Odesa, the operation of three district heating plants in the city has been halted. Residential buildings and a business center have been damaged, and the city authorities are working on restoring heat supply.
