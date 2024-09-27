Four people injured in Kryvyi Rih by Russian missile attack, fate of 4 unknown

In Kryvyi Rih, where Russian troops launched a missile attack on the district police department, 4 people have been reported injured, two are hospitalized, and the fate of four people is unknown, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Friday in Telegram, UNN reports.

In Kryvyi Rih four men have been injured. Two of them are hospitalized in moderate condition. The fate of the four men is currently unknown - Lysak wrote.

According to him, the search and rescue operation is ongoing.

Russians launched a missile attack on the police department in Kryvyi Rih: there are injured, one person has already been hospitalized