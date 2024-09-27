Russians launched a missile attack on the police department in Kryvyi Rih: there are injured, one person has already been hospitalized

In Dnipropetrovs'k region , Russian troops launched a rocket attack on the district police department in Kryvyi Rih, there are victims, the administrative building was destroyed and private houses damaged, search and rescue operations are underway, the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak and the National Police reported on Friday, UNN reports.

A rocket attack on the district police department in Kryvyi Rih has resulted in casualties. A 45-year-old man has already been hospitalized. His condition is of moderate severity. The administrative building was destroyed, private houses were damaged. Emergency services are working at the scene. They are looking for people under the rubble - Lysak wrote on Telegram.

The National Police confirms that Russians fired a missile at the police department in Kryvyi Rih,

"At about 9:15 the enemy launched a rocket attack on the district police department, it is known that there are victims. There may be people under the rubble. [The administrative building was destroyed as a result of the hit, and private houses located nearby were damaged," the police said in a Telegram post .

A search and rescue operation is underway.

Kryvyi Rih suffered a missile attack from the Russian Federation: the enemy hit the administrative building, there may be people under the rubble