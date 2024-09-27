Kryvyi Rih suffered a missile attack from the Russian Federation: the enemy hit the administrative building, there may be people under the rubble

In Dnipro region, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, hitting an administrative building, and there may be people under the rubble, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. The enemy hit the administrative building. There may be people under the rubble - Lysak wrote.

Explosion occurs in Kryvyi Rih after warning of ballistic threat