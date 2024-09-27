Kryvyi Rih suffered a missile attack from the Russian Federation: the enemy hit the administrative building, there may be people under the rubble
Kyiv • UNN
In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, the enemy launched a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih, hitting an administrative building. There are fears that there may be people under the rubble.
In Dnipro region, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, hitting an administrative building, and there may be people under the rubble, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.
Missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. The enemy hit the administrative building. There may be people under the rubble
