Four people have already become victims of the Russian attack on Odesa

The number of victims of Russia's night attack on Odesa has risen to four people - the body of another person was found under the rubble of a destroyed house, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Odesa. A fourth body was found under the rubble on the ground floor, and work is underway to remove it. 4 people died, including 1 child, 8 people were injured, including 1 child - the SES reported on Telegram.

As noted, 5 people were rescued.

Search operations are ongoing. The State Emergency Service has engaged 95 rescuers and 22 pieces of equipment.

SES psychologists and dog teams are also working at the site.

Mourning for the victims of the night attack in Odesa and the region