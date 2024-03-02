Four people have already become victims of the Russian attack on Odesa
Kyiv • UNN
Four people, including one child, were killed and eight others, including one child, were injured when a building collapsed in a hostile attack in Odesa, where rescuers are still searching for survivors.
The number of victims of Russia's night attack on Odesa has risen to four people - the body of another person was found under the rubble of a destroyed house, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN reports.
Odesa. A fourth body was found under the rubble on the ground floor, and work is underway to remove it. 4 people died, including 1 child, 8 people were injured, including 1 child
As noted, 5 people were rescued.
Search operations are ongoing. The State Emergency Service has engaged 95 rescuers and 22 pieces of equipment.
SES psychologists and dog teams are also working at the site.
