Four people have already become victims of the Russian attack on Odesa

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 12741 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 37002 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 33489 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 190731 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 175397 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171544 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 218217 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248565 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154375 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371471 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 156270 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 53818 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 71940 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 33737 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 25718 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 404 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 36995 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 190722 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 156435 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 175389 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 5786 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 17571 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 18371 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 25829 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 33853 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Four people have already become victims of the Russian attack on Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25060 views

Four people, including one child, were killed and eight others, including one child, were injured when a building collapsed in a hostile attack in Odesa, where rescuers are still searching for survivors.

Four people have already become victims of the Russian attack on Odesa

The number of victims of Russia's night attack on Odesa has risen to four people - the body of another person was found under the rubble of a destroyed house, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN reports.

Odesa. A fourth body was found under the rubble on the ground floor, and work is underway to remove it. 4 people died, including 1 child, 8 people were injured, including 1 child

- the SES reported on Telegram.

As noted, 5 people were rescued.

Search operations are ongoing. The State Emergency Service has engaged 95 rescuers and 22 pieces of equipment.

SES psychologists and dog teams are also working at the site.

Mourning for the victims of the night attack in Odesa and the region02.03.24, 12:00 • 25282 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Odesa
