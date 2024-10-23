4 people injured by the explosion of the remains of an enemy drone in Mykolaiv region
Kyiv • UNN
In Mykolaiv region, four young people received shrapnel wounds from the explosion of the remains of an enemy UAV. The incident occurred in a field between villages when the group was riding a moped along a field road.
In Mykolaiv region, four people were injured by the explosion of the remains of an enemy drone, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Four young people injured by explosive device in Mykolaiv region
The accident, as noted, occurred in a field between the villages of the Sukhoyelanets territorial community. "Three boys and a minor girl were riding a moped on a field road. When they stopped, they heard an explosion near them - all of them had shrapnel wounds. The victims were hospitalized," the SES said.
"Experts found that the object that detonated was the remains of an enemy UAV," the statement said.
Recall
Ukraine's Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko statedthat $34 billion is needed to survey and demine the territories.