Four people died in Zaporizhzhia Oblast as a result of Russian strikes

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8
Exclusive
02:33 PM • 24047 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 67593 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 109024 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 59927 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 140963 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 140472 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 117164 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 107403 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Exclusive
May 31, 06:00 AM • 106782 views

Causes at Least 16 Different Types of Cancer: Therapist on the Dangers of Smoking

May 30, 04:58 PM • 126262 views

Ukraine will "miss" a payment of 665 million dollars on public debt. The Ministry of Finance provided clarification

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

Strategic bombers are burning in Russia: SBU is conducting a unique special operation "Web"

June 1, 11:28 AM • 29693 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 67104 views

A Russian military train heading to Crimea exploded in the Zaporizhzhia region

02:06 PM • 34213 views

Russian stocks collapsed after Ukraine's strikes on strategic airfields of the Russian Federation - Russian media

02:30 PM • 15766 views

The niece of the founder of the Kobzov Circus died during a performance in Thailand

03:06 PM • 45547 views
Publications

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 140963 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 222793 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 239449 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 246085 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 344785 views
UNN Lite

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 67334 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 140472 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 98634 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 131119 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 113933 views
Four people died in Zaporizhzhia Oblast as a result of Russian strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 896 views

As a result of enemy attacks on June 1, three women died in the village of Ternuvate and a man in the Pology district. There are also wounded and destruction of residential buildings.

Four people died in Zaporizhzhia Oblast as a result of Russian strikes

As a result of Russian strikes on Sunday, June 1, three women and a man died in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov in Telegram, reports UNN.

A 67-year-old man died as a result of an enemy attack on the Pologivskyi district

- the official wrote at 19:25.

According to him, the Russians hit the village of Kopani, Vozdvyzhivska community, with at least three CABs.

"One house was destroyed, one person died," Ivan Fedorov specified.

At 20:33, the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA reported the death of 3 more people.

Russians launched three strikes on the village of Ternuvate, Zaporizhzhia district. Three women, 18, 35 and 56 years old, died

- the message says.

"The explosive wave and debris partially destroyed the store and nearby houses," Ivan Fedorov added.

At 21:16, the official informed that three residents of the Vozdvyzhiv community needed medical assistance as a result of the enemy attack.

A 73-year-old woman, as well as 67-year-old and 66-year-old men, were injured in the guided aerial bomb attack. Residential buildings were destroyed

- Fedorov noted.

We remind you that over the past day, the Zaporizhzhia region was attacked more than 500 times. Residential buildings, infrastructure facilities were damaged, and there are wounded among the civilian population.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced in Zaporizhzhia, but Russia is trying to advance and is preparing for a protracted war – ISW01.06.25, 10:28 • 43881 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
