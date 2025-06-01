Four people died in Zaporizhzhia Oblast as a result of Russian strikes

As a result of Russian strikes on Sunday, June 1, three women and a man died in the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (OVA) Ivan Fedorov in Telegram, reports UNN.

A 67-year-old man died as a result of an enemy attack on the Pologivskyi district - the official wrote at 19:25.

According to him, the Russians hit the village of Kopani, Vozdvyzhivska community, with at least three CABs.

"One house was destroyed, one person died," Ivan Fedorov specified.

At 20:33, the head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA reported the death of 3 more people.

Russians launched three strikes on the village of Ternuvate, Zaporizhzhia district. Three women, 18, 35 and 56 years old, died - the message says.

"The explosive wave and debris partially destroyed the store and nearby houses," Ivan Fedorov added.

At 21:16, the official informed that three residents of the Vozdvyzhiv community needed medical assistance as a result of the enemy attack.

A 73-year-old woman, as well as 67-year-old and 66-year-old men, were injured in the guided aerial bomb attack. Residential buildings were destroyed - Fedorov noted.

We remind you that over the past day, the Zaporizhzhia region was attacked more than 500 times. Residential buildings, infrastructure facilities were damaged, and there are wounded among the civilian population.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced in Zaporizhzhia, but Russia is trying to advance and is preparing for a protracted war – ISW