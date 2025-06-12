Four more children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories

$41.510.04
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
05:14 PM • 14936 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
04:35 PM • 56795 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
04:12 PM • 62114 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
04:05 PM • 37350 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 69304 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 41130 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 59603 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 57577 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 53746 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 61805 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Publications
Exclusives
Plane crash in India: nationalities of passengers on the plane have been revealed
Iran is deploying a new uranium enrichment center after criticism from the IAEA
The Armed Forces of Ukraine received the "Volyniak" unmanned aerial complex: what it can do
"Double move" from the Duma: the Rada demands to start an official investigation into the leadership of ARMA
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestors
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 69304 views
"Double move" from the Duma: the Rada demands to start an official investigation into the leadership of ARMA
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rules
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestors
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner Bros
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social media
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second time
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

Four more children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 894 views

Several more Ukrainian children managed to return from the temporarily occupied territories and Russia as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of the President of Ukraine. In the occupation and in foreign lands, they were abused for being Ukrainians.

Four more children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories

Four children have been returned to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territories, who for years of occupation were subjected to pressure, oppression and outright bullying in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia. This was announced by the director of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, Daria Zarivna, writes UNN

Details

According to her, their stories are another proof that the Kremlin is trying in every way to destroy the future of Ukraine.

In particular, among those rescued is a 9-year-old girl who was forced to sing the Russian anthem at school, draw a tricolor and even threatened for a single Ukrainian word.

A 10-year-old boy was forced to perform at a concert on May 9 with portraits of Russian soldiers and was mocked for being Ukrainian.

Two girls, 16 and 17 years old, have been returned to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territories06.06.25, 21:27 • 3064 views

The family of another teenager survived three night searches by the FSB at their home - all because of their refusal to take a Russian passport.

Another girl ended up in the so-called "re-education camp", where children were taught to dig trenches and use weapons.

And a 17-year-old boy who was hiding at home and studying at a Ukrainian school online, today finally hugged his brother - a soldier who returned from captivity. Thank you to Save Ukraine and other partners for their help in this difficult rescue mission. We continue to work to ensure that every Ukrainian child returns home and is safe

- wrote Zarivna.

Russia is massively committing crimes against Ukrainian children: statement of the Human Rights Council under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs04.06.25, 20:01 • 3462 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

SocietyWar
Ukraine
