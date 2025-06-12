Four more children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories

Four children have been returned to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territories, who for years of occupation were subjected to pressure, oppression and outright bullying in the temporarily occupied territories and in Russia. This was announced by the director of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, Daria Zarivna, writes UNN.

Details

According to her, their stories are another proof that the Kremlin is trying in every way to destroy the future of Ukraine.

In particular, among those rescued is a 9-year-old girl who was forced to sing the Russian anthem at school, draw a tricolor and even threatened for a single Ukrainian word.

A 10-year-old boy was forced to perform at a concert on May 9 with portraits of Russian soldiers and was mocked for being Ukrainian.

Two girls, 16 and 17 years old, have been returned to Ukraine from the temporarily occupied territories

The family of another teenager survived three night searches by the FSB at their home - all because of their refusal to take a Russian passport.

Another girl ended up in the so-called "re-education camp", where children were taught to dig trenches and use weapons.

And a 17-year-old boy who was hiding at home and studying at a Ukrainian school online, today finally hugged his brother - a soldier who returned from captivity. Thank you to Save Ukraine and other partners for their help in this difficult rescue mission. We continue to work to ensure that every Ukrainian child returns home and is safe - wrote Zarivna.

