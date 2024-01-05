Four lost foreigners found in the mountains

While descending Hoverla, four Polish citizens lost their bearings and got lost, UNN reports citing the press service of the State Emergency Service.

Details

Reportedly, three boys and one girl conquered Hoverla and started to descend, but got lost due to dense fog, snow and dusk. Because of this, the Polish travelers were forced to stop and ask for help from mountain rescuers, providing the coordinates of their location.

On January 5, at 03:20, mountain rescuers found the lost people near the Gropa valley, warmed them up with tea and transported them to a place of temporary residence in a Bogun. The group refused medical assistance.

He wandered in the mountains of Transcarpathia for more than three days: a man who was rescued by border guards died