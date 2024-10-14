Four “deputies of the so-called ‘Donetsk People's Republic’ were served with a notice of suspicion of collaboration
Kyiv • UNN
The Prosecutor's Office of Donetsk region has served suspicion notices in absentia to four “deputies of the People's Council of the Donetsk People's Republic”. They are accused of collaboration and facilitating the occupation of Donetsk region by Russia.
Four so-called elected members of the "people's council of the Donetsk People's Republic" who support the crimes of the occupiers in Donetsk region have been served with a notice of suspicion, UNN reports citing the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.
"... 4 citizens were notified in absentia of suspicion of collaboration (Part 5 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.
Details
In May and August 2023, residents of Donetsk, Zuhres and Makiivka registered as candidates for the so-called "people's council of the dpr". They ran for the fake body from the ruling United Russia party in the aggressor state.
In September, having received "deputy mandates" as a result of illegitimate elections, two of them took the positions of "deputy heads of the committees on agriculture and land relations", "constitutional legislation, state building and local self-government". Two more decided to "take care" of youth policy, patriotic education and support for members of the "Svo".
Their activities are aimed at establishing Russian power in the region. They take part in meetings, vote for the adoption of worthless laws and promote the "integration" of the seized territory of Donetsk region into Russia. During meetings with the population, they justify the Kremlin's actions regarding the full-scale invasion of Ukrainian land.
In July 2024, one of the suspects was already sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison for crimes against our country with the deprivation of the right to hold positions in state and local government for 15 years and confiscation of property.
He and the rest of his "colleagues" are currently on the wanted list. Pre-trial investigations are conducted by the SBU Main Directorate in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
