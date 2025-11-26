Four children died in a fire in Cherkasy region, two more are in hospital: mother notified of suspicion

In Cherkasy region, four children - two boys aged 5 and 7, a three-year-old girl and a 10-month-old infant - died in a fire, two more are in hospital with burns, the mother has been notified of suspicion, reports UNN with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

On November 22, a fire broke out in a residential building in the village of Ositna, Uman district, Cherkasy region, as a result of which four young children died. Two more are in hospital with burns.

All circumstances of this tragedy are being established, the prosecutor's office emphasized.

According to the investigation, the mother left six children unattended at home. While she was away, a fire broke out in the house.

The deceased children: two boys aged 5 and 7, a three-year-old girl and a 10-month-old infant. Two injured children, aged eight and ten, are under the supervision of doctors. Another child, a 12-year-old girl, was visiting relatives at the time of the tragedy.

Man and two children died in a fire in Kyiv region

Add

The investigation is being conducted under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine at once, including intentional murder of minors, violation of fire safety, which led to the death of people, and malicious non-fulfillment of parental duties (paragraphs 1, 2 of part 2 of Article 115, part 2 of Article 270, Article 166; part 3 of Article 367).

The mother has already been notified of suspicion under Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - malicious non-fulfillment of duties to care for children, which led to their death.

The actions of social services are also being checked, as the family was registered.

Two children died, three more were injured in a fire in Kryvyi Rih