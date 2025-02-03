A former bodyguard of former President Viktor Yanukovych was among the victims of an explosion in the elite residential complex "Alye Parusa" in Moscow. This is reported by Russian telegram channels, UNN writes.

Details

Sergei Shrkyabatovsky is on the list of victims of the bombing of the entrance to the Alye Parusa residential complex in Moscow, Mash reports.

The "agency" found him in photographs among the bodyguards of former Ukrainian President Yanukovych.

According to ASTRA, the Russian Federation opened a criminal case over the explosion under three articles at once: attempted murder of two or more people, murder in a generally dangerous manner and illegal arms trafficking.

