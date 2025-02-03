Russian media claim that Armen Sarkisian, president of the so called "DPR Boxing Federation" and founder of the Arbat battalion, survived the explosion in the Alye Parusa luxury residential complex in Moscow, UNN reports.

Details

"Armen Sargsyan, who, according to the media, could have been injured in the explosion in the Alye Parusa residential complex, is alive..." - writes one of the state-owned Russian media.

It is reported that Armen Sargsyan, who was injured in the explosion in the Moscow residential complex "Alye Parusa", "was hospitalized in serious condition, his leg will be amputated".

According to Baza, the IED in the entrance of the residential complex could have been placed in a sofa or chair in the lobby, as evidenced by the nature of the victims' injuries. According to residents, there were several armchairs and a sofa near the elevators in the lobby. According to the sources, almost all the victims have leg injuries: two of the wounded have open fractures of the lower legs, Armen Sargsyan's leg was blown off by the explosion, Baza confirms.

Armen Sargsyan's left leg was blown off during the explosion, he is in a coma, according to a source from 112. His bodyguard was preliminarily killed. Another bodyguard, Oleg Kaspirovich, a member of the "Peacemaker" list, sustained severe concussion and multiple shrapnel wounds to his head and neck, ASTRA reports.

According to Serhiy Leshchenko, an advisor to the Presidential Office, "Armen Sarkisian was the head of Yuriy Yenakiyevsky's power wing during Yanukovych's time and was involved in bringing ‘titushky’ to Kyiv during the Revolution of Dignity.

Sargsyan is known to the media as a criminal mastermind from Horlivka in eastern Ukraine, which is why he received this "surname," Mediasona reports. According to rosSIA, he was the head of the so-called "dpr boxing federation" and was the founder of one of the combat units that participated in the Russian war against Ukraine. According to media reports, this is the Arbat battalion.

Recall

An explosion occurred in the elite residential complex "Alye Parusa" in Moscow, killing one person. According to the preliminary version, it was the president of the "dpr" boxing federation Armen Sargsyan.