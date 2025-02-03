ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 25984 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 67152 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102817 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106181 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124185 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102401 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130021 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103556 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113307 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106785 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103343 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 93274 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112738 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107189 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 25984 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124185 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130021 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162908 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153001 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 433 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 8056 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107189 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112738 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138663 views
Armen Sargsyan survives explosion in Moscow residential complex, his leg is blown off - Russian media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34206 views

Armen Sargsyan survived the explosion in the Alye Parusa residential complex in Moscow, but is in a coma with an amputated leg.

Russian media claim that Armen Sarkisian, president of the so called "DPR Boxing Federation" and founder of the Arbat battalion, survived the explosion in the Alye Parusa luxury residential complex in Moscow, UNN reports.

Details 

"Armen Sargsyan, who, according to the media, could have been injured in the explosion in the Alye Parusa residential complex, is alive..." - writes one of the state-owned Russian media.

It is reported that Armen Sargsyan, who was injured in the explosion in the Moscow residential complex "Alye Parusa", "was hospitalized in serious condition, his leg will be amputated".

According to Baza, the IED in the entrance of the residential complex could have been placed in a sofa or chair in the lobby, as evidenced by the nature of the victims' injuries. According to residents, there were several armchairs and a sofa near the elevators in the lobby. According to the sources, almost all the victims have leg injuries: two of the wounded have open fractures of the lower legs, Armen Sargsyan's leg was blown off by the explosion, Baza confirms.

Armen Sargsyan's left leg was blown off during the explosion, he is in a coma, according to a source from 112. His bodyguard was preliminarily killed. Another bodyguard, Oleg Kaspirovich, a member of the "Peacemaker" list, sustained severe concussion and multiple shrapnel wounds to his head and neck, ASTRA reports.

According to Serhiy Leshchenko, an advisor to the Presidential Office, "Armen Sarkisian was the head of Yuriy Yenakiyevsky's power wing during Yanukovych's time and was involved in bringing ‘titushky’ to Kyiv during the Revolution of Dignity.

Sargsyan is known to the media as a criminal mastermind from Horlivka in eastern Ukraine, which is why he received this "surname," Mediasona reports. According to rosSIA, he was the head of the so-called "dpr boxing federation" and was the founder of one of the combat units that participated in the Russian war against Ukraine. According to media reports, this is the Arbat battalion.

Recall 

An explosion occurred in the elite residential complex "Alye Parusa" in Moscow, killing one person. According to the preliminary version, it was the president of the "dpr" boxing federation Armen Sargsyan.

Alina Volianska

