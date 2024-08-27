Former White House adviser considers Trump an easy target for manipulation

Trump can make really balanced decisions, but in every presidential administration there are people who try to manipulate the president, and in this sense, Donald Trump can be an easy target.

This was stated by H.R. McMaster, a former Trump administration official, on CBC, according to Politico and UNN.

Details

Trump needs a "competent team around him" because he is prone to manipulation. This was stated by H.R. McMaster, former National Security Advisor to former President Donald Trump, speaking on CBS's Face the Nation program.

McMaster noted that in every presidential administration, there are people who try to manipulate the president, and said that if Trump was given smart advice, the president often made the right decisions.

A new book by a former White House national security adviser describes the Republican presidential candidate as a personality whose need for flattery and approval has made him an easy target for foreign adversaries.

A separate episode is the dialog with Russia and the policy towards Iran.

Trump and his allies have consistently argued that he is much better equipped to deal with Putin and other autocrats than his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, because he demonstrates great strength and authority, while she does not.

In this context, McMaster said he was not sure whether Trump's relationship with Putin should be documented.

The real threat, according to McMaster, is now Iran, which is "willing to spend every Arab life, every Palestinian life, every Lebanese life in pursuit of its goal of destroying Israel." McMaster said that the Iranian threat must be taken seriously.

