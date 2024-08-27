Former White House adviser considers Trump an easy target for manipulation

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121577 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124756 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203676 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156425 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154366 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143600 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200903 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112508 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189312 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105155 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 58315 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 69298 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 41524 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 99054 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 77960 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203676 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200903 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189312 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215925 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203854 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 1742 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 27069 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151025 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150216 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154242 views
Actual
Former White House adviser considers Trump an easy target for manipulation

Former White House adviser considers Trump an easy target for manipulation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12183 views

H.R. McMaster said that Trump needs a competent team because he is prone to manipulation. The former adviser also expressed concern about the threat posed by Iran and its intentions to destroy Israel.

Trump can make really balanced decisions, but in every presidential administration there are people who try to manipulate the president, and in this sense, Donald Trump can be an easy target.

This was stated by H.R. McMaster, a former Trump administration official, on CBC, according to Politico and UNN.

Details

Trump needs a "competent team around him" because he is prone to manipulation. This was stated by H.R. McMaster, former National Security Advisor to former President Donald Trump, speaking on CBS's Face the Nation program.

McMaster noted that in every presidential administration, there are people who try to manipulate the president, and said that if Trump was given smart advice, the president often made the right decisions.

The Kremlin says Putin and Trump are not engaged in a dialogue on the terms of peace in Ukraine03.07.24, 13:23 • 31308 views

A new book by a former White House national security adviser describes the Republican presidential candidate as a personality whose need for flattery and approval has made him an easy target for foreign adversaries.

Image

A separate episode is the dialog with Russia and the policy towards Iran.

Trump and his allies have consistently argued that he is much better equipped to deal with Putin and other autocrats than his Democratic rival Kamala Harris, because he demonstrates great strength and authority, while she does not.

In this context, McMaster said he was not sure whether Trump's relationship with Putin should be documented.

Harris on Independence Day: US will continue to support Ukraine against Russian aggression24.08.24, 20:49 • 44855 views

The real threat, according to McMaster, is now Iran, which is "willing to spend every Arab life, every Palestinian life, every Lebanese life in pursuit of its goal of destroying Israel." McMaster said that the Iranian threat must be taken seriously.

Special Counsel demands reopening of Trump's case on mishandling of classified documents27.08.24, 11:16 • 11627 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

Contact us about advertising