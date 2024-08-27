Special Counsel demands reopening of Trump's case on mishandling of classified documents

U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith has called on the Court of Appeals to reopen criminal proceedings against former President Donald Trump in the “document case.

Details

The criminal proceedings against former President Donald Trump in the “document case” may be resumed, according to Special Prosecutor Jack Smith.

An official asked the U.S. Court of Appeals to reopen criminal proceedings against a Republican candidate in a case involving classified documents.

The judge in charge, Eileen Cannon, suspended the proceedings in mid-July. She argued that there were doubts about the legality of the special investigator's appointment. Smith appealed, later justifying his move in a letter of appeal.

Smith's team said that U.S. District Judge Eileen Cannon made a gross error in ruling that Smith was illegally appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

This position, as prosecutors wrote in a statement filed with the Atlanta Court of Appeals, contradicts the decisions of judges across the country.

If this decision is upheld, it could “jeopardize the longstanding work of the Ministry of Justice and call into question hundreds of appointments in the executive branch,” they warned.

