The Kremlin says Putin and Trump are not engaged in a dialogue on the terms of peace in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin did not discuss with former US President Donald Trump the terms of peace with Ukraine, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, UNN reports .

"This is not the case," Peskov told reporters, commenting on reports that Trump and Putin are in dialogue on the conditions for peace in Ukraine.

Earlier, Politico reported that Trump's plan may include negotiations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on how much of Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories "Moscow can keep.

Also, if he wins the US presidential election, Donald Trump may consider abandoning NATO's eastward expansion.