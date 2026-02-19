Former Victoria's Secret CEO Wexner says he was 'naive' and 'duped' by Epstein

$43.290.03
51.260.09
ukenru
Exclusive
07:36 AM • 4276 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
Exclusive
February 18, 04:17 PM • 20805 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM • 52820 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM • 46997 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 59502 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 36412 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 26023 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 27796 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 27168 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 19037 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
4.9m/s
69%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy: I doubt that negotiating teams can resolve territorial issuesFebruary 18, 11:39 PM • 10876 views
Oil depot in Russia's Velikiye Luki caught fire after drone attackVideoFebruary 19, 12:14 AM • 15473 views
"Come on, Europe": Boris Johnson urges EU to provide Ukraine with all weapons to defeat RussiaFebruary 19, 12:51 AM • 12747 views
Lifting sanctions against Russia is in the interests of the United States - Kremlin special representative DmitrievPhotoFebruary 19, 01:26 AM • 5718 views
US concludes decade-long military operation in Syria - WSJ03:56 AM • 11062 views
Publications
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 22230 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideoFebruary 18, 03:06 PM • 52814 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?February 18, 01:04 PM • 33641 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 59497 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 69953 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Yoon Suk Yeol
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 13206 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 21839 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 23510 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 28417 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 40766 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Series

Former Victoria's Secret CEO Wexner says he was 'naive' and 'duped' by Epstein

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

American billionaire Les Wexner said he was "naive, foolish, and gullible" in trusting financier Jeffrey Epstein. He accused Epstein of stealing "vast sums" of money from his family.

Former Victoria's Secret CEO Wexner says he was 'naive' and 'duped' by Epstein

American billionaire Les Wexner, accused of playing a key role in Jeffrey Epstein's enrichment, called himself "naive, foolish, and trusting" for trusting the late financier, convicted of sex crimes, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

In a statement to American lawmakers, the former CEO of the Victoria's Secret lingerie brand accused Epstein of stealing "vast sums" of money from his family when he worked as his financial advisor.

Wexner, who testified before a House committee as part of the Epstein investigation, denies any wrongdoing.

A 2019 FBI document named him a potential accomplice of Epstein, but no charges were brought against him.

Lawmakers accused the billionaire of knowing about Epstein's crimes but failing to prevent them.

On Wednesday, Wexner was summoned to the House Oversight Committee to answer questions about his relationship with Epstein following the release of thousands of documents detailing the financier's misconduct.

Committee members traveled to Wexner's home state of Ohio for the testimony.

A spokesperson for the 88-year-old magnate told the BBC: "Mr. Wexner honestly answered every question put to him today by the committee. Mr. Wexner confirmed that he had no knowledge of Epstein's wrongdoing and was not involved in it. He stands firm on this."

Only Democratic lawmakers were present at the hearing. Republican lawmakers did not attend, although some of their staff were present.

"We have to be clear that there would be no Epstein Island, there would be no Epstein plane, there would be no money to traffic women and girls," said Congressman Robert Garcia.

"Mr. Epstein would not have been the wealthy man he was without the support of Les Wexner," he stated.

Wexner, in his opening statement, defended himself against these references, stating that his relationship with Epstein was limited and denying any awareness of the convicted sex offender's abuses.

"I was naive, foolish, and trusting in Jeffrey Epstein," he said. "He was a fraud. And while I was deceived, I did nothing wrong and have nothing to hide."

He said he was "glad to testify" and wanted to "set the record straight."

Wexner also said he visited Epstein's private island "for a few hours" with his family.

The relationship between them began in the 1980s, and Wexner stated that he severed ties after Epstein was accused of child sexual abuse in Florida.

Wexner said he later discovered that Epstein "appropriated vast sums of money from me and my family," a statement he reiterated in his opening remarks.

A 2019 FBI document named the magnate as a potential accomplice. A separate email also noted that "there is limited evidence of his involvement."

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche previously stated that Wexner's name "appears thousands of times in documents."

Wexner's lawyers recently told the BBC: "A U.S. Assistant Attorney told Mr. Wexner's attorney in 2019 that Mr. Wexner was considered a source of information about Epstein, not a target of prosecution."

"Mr. Wexner fully cooperated by providing information about Epstein and was never contacted again," they indicated.

Sought meeting with Putin and used Russian women - new details of "Epstein files"18.02.26, 11:10 • 4364 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Brand
Victoria's Secret
Jeffrey Epstein
Ohio
United States House of Representatives