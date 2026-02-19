Former Victoria's Secret CEO Wexner says he was 'naive' and 'duped' by Epstein

American billionaire Les Wexner, accused of playing a key role in Jeffrey Epstein's enrichment, called himself "naive, foolish, and trusting" for trusting the late financier, convicted of sex crimes, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

In a statement to American lawmakers, the former CEO of the Victoria's Secret lingerie brand accused Epstein of stealing "vast sums" of money from his family when he worked as his financial advisor.

Wexner, who testified before a House committee as part of the Epstein investigation, denies any wrongdoing.

A 2019 FBI document named him a potential accomplice of Epstein, but no charges were brought against him.

Lawmakers accused the billionaire of knowing about Epstein's crimes but failing to prevent them.

On Wednesday, Wexner was summoned to the House Oversight Committee to answer questions about his relationship with Epstein following the release of thousands of documents detailing the financier's misconduct.

Committee members traveled to Wexner's home state of Ohio for the testimony.

A spokesperson for the 88-year-old magnate told the BBC: "Mr. Wexner honestly answered every question put to him today by the committee. Mr. Wexner confirmed that he had no knowledge of Epstein's wrongdoing and was not involved in it. He stands firm on this."

Only Democratic lawmakers were present at the hearing. Republican lawmakers did not attend, although some of their staff were present.

"We have to be clear that there would be no Epstein Island, there would be no Epstein plane, there would be no money to traffic women and girls," said Congressman Robert Garcia.

"Mr. Epstein would not have been the wealthy man he was without the support of Les Wexner," he stated.

Wexner, in his opening statement, defended himself against these references, stating that his relationship with Epstein was limited and denying any awareness of the convicted sex offender's abuses.

"I was naive, foolish, and trusting in Jeffrey Epstein," he said. "He was a fraud. And while I was deceived, I did nothing wrong and have nothing to hide."

He said he was "glad to testify" and wanted to "set the record straight."

Wexner also said he visited Epstein's private island "for a few hours" with his family.

The relationship between them began in the 1980s, and Wexner stated that he severed ties after Epstein was accused of child sexual abuse in Florida.

Wexner said he later discovered that Epstein "appropriated vast sums of money from me and my family," a statement he reiterated in his opening remarks.

A 2019 FBI document named the magnate as a potential accomplice. A separate email also noted that "there is limited evidence of his involvement."

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche previously stated that Wexner's name "appears thousands of times in documents."

Wexner's lawyers recently told the BBC: "A U.S. Assistant Attorney told Mr. Wexner's attorney in 2019 that Mr. Wexner was considered a source of information about Epstein, not a target of prosecution."

"Mr. Wexner fully cooperated by providing information about Epstein and was never contacted again," they indicated.

