Former US Vice President Dick Cheney dies at 84

11:12 AM • 2654 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
07:40 AM • 13928 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 32236 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
06:34 AM • 21372 views
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 75371 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
November 3, 03:27 PM • 45713 views
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Exclusive
November 3, 02:53 PM • 43341 views
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
November 3, 02:21 PM • 35075 views
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 51097 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
November 3, 01:44 PM • 18729 views
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
The need for reforms and problems with corruption: The European Commission presented a report on the assessment of Ukraine's progress on its path to the EUNovember 4, 02:25 AM • 20491 views
ATESH agents paralyzed the work of the FSB in the Bryansk region during an inspection from Moscow (video)VideoNovember 4, 03:27 AM • 19912 views
Germany calls for a complete halt to steel imports from RussiaNovember 4, 04:42 AM • 12635 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack06:30 AM • 24994 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025Photo06:59 AM • 19849 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 32230 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attack06:30 AM • 24995 views
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Exclusive
November 3, 04:38 PM • 75367 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 51094 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or MonobankNovember 3, 12:30 PM • 46171 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debated12:13 PM • 256 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025Photo06:59 AM • 19858 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 25110 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 29401 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husbandNovember 3, 10:05 AM • 39006 views
Former US Vice President Dick Cheney dies at 84

Kyiv • UNN

 • 704 views

Former US Vice President Dick Cheney has died at the age of 84. He served as Vice President from 2001 to 2009.

Former US Vice President Dick Cheney dies at 84

Former US Vice President Dick Cheney has died at the age of 84. This was reported by UNN with reference to Fox News.

Details

Dick Cheney served in the administrations of four US presidents, starting in 1989, when George H.W. Bush came to power. From 1989 to 1993, he was the US Secretary of Defense, where he oversaw the US invasion of Panama (1989) and Operation Desert Storm during the Persian Gulf War (1990-1991).

From 2001 to 2009, during George W. Bush's presidency, Cheney was the US Vice President. Prior to that, in 1978, he was elected to the US House of Representatives from Wyoming as a Republican.

From 1981 to 1987, he was chairman of the Republican Policy Committee, and from 1988, he was the party's parliamentary organizer.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that 97-year-old Kim Yong Nam, who was the nominal head of the country and survived numerous "purges" in the party ranks that took place throughout the existence of the DPRK, died in North Korea.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
Fox News
United States