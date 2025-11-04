Former US Vice President Dick Cheney dies at 84

Former US Vice President Dick Cheney has died at the age of 84. This was reported by UNN with reference to Fox News.

Dick Cheney served in the administrations of four US presidents, starting in 1989, when George H.W. Bush came to power. From 1989 to 1993, he was the US Secretary of Defense, where he oversaw the US invasion of Panama (1989) and Operation Desert Storm during the Persian Gulf War (1990-1991).

From 2001 to 2009, during George W. Bush's presidency, Cheney was the US Vice President. Prior to that, in 1978, he was elected to the US House of Representatives from Wyoming as a Republican.

From 1981 to 1987, he was chairman of the Republican Policy Committee, and from 1988, he was the party's parliamentary organizer.

