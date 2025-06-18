Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Brink will run for Congress in Michigan

$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
04:37 PM • 7240 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
04:24 PM • 18583 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusive
02:59 PM • 23178 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 34752 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 34012 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 71468 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 11:40 AM • 46989 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
June 18, 09:18 AM • 60426 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
June 18, 08:06 AM • 136454 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
June 18, 06:55 AM • 66824 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
3.7m/s
47%
749mm
Popular news
The ARMA reform is to be: The Rada supported the bill in the second reading June 18, 09:07 AM • 74941 views
3000 National Guardsmen robbed of UAH 11.5 million: three officials of the NGU military unit received suspicion noticesJune 18, 10:30 AM • 29760 views
The US will decide the fate of the war between Iran and Israel in the coming days - ABC NewsJune 18, 11:20 AM • 63729 views
RF attack on Kyiv: Ten cats rescued from the rubble12:54 PM • 40085 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer Zyma01:36 PM • 61213 views
Publications
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevant03:11 PM • 27765 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer Zyma01:36 PM • 61446 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 71468 views
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 180382 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 406046 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Binyamin Netanyahu
Mikhail Fedorov
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Japan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 108063 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 163975 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 174141 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 232226 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 119209 views
Actual
Brent Crude
Facebook
The New York Times
Oil
BM-21 "Grad"

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Brink will run for Congress in Michigan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has announced her candidacy for Congress in Michigan. She criticized Trump's pressure on Ukraine instead of Russia and emphasized the fight for democracy.

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Brink will run for Congress in Michigan

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced her intention to run for Congress in Michigan, noting that US President Donald Trump continues to pressure Ukraine, not the aggressor Russia. Brink stated this on social network X, as reported by UNN.

Details

"When Russia ruthlessly and unjustly invaded a sovereign democratic country, America was strong with Ukraine, because that is who we are. Defending Ukraine is advancing democracy, not autocracy. I am Bridget Brink, and this is what I have been doing for three years in a warring Ukraine. Two years since Russia’s brutal full-scale invasion. Today and every day, we stand with Ukraine," Brink stated.

She noted that Putin's aggression has led to the deaths of over 10,000 civilians, including nearly 700 children, destruction, child abductions, war crimes, and an existential threat to European security.

"Every night we were woken by air raid sirens as thousands of Russian missiles and drones loomed over us, and shrapnel lodged in our homes as proof. Together with our allies, we helped Ukraine fight back. We have reclaimed half the territory Russia seized, and we are supporting Ukraine’s energy grid and its economy. Unfortunately, President Trump continues to pressure our democratic ally, Ukraine, not the aggressor, Russia. Getting close to a dictator has never, and will never, lead to lasting peace, and it is simply not who we are. So, after nearly 30 years of service, I felt it was my duty to step down to make my voice heard," Brink added.

According to her, "my next mission is to fight for what we have at home, to stand up to unaccountable billionaires who are trying to tear down and destroy our government and undermine our democracy."

"That is why I am running for Congress. My passion for public service runs deep. My roots in Michigan run even deeper. Six generations ago, my family came to Eaton County. (...) Now we must fight the chaos and corruption coming out of Washington because it comes at a steep cost to Michiganders. Extremists in Washington are imposing reckless tariffs that raise the cost of living for working families, cutting critical services including funding for our schools, care for our veterans, and healthcare, and taking away our freedoms by limiting our reproductive rights and women’s healthcare. I have dedicated my life to public service, making tough decisions, solving the hardest problems, and holding the powerful accountable. And now, our rights, our freedoms, our democracy are on the line," Brink concluded.

Recall

In April, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink completed her mission after three years of work. She called the position "a lifetime honor" and summarized the US efforts to support Ukraine in the war, reforms, and economy.

In May, the US appointed a new ambassador to Ukraine. Julia Davis was appointed to this position.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9