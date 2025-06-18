Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Brink will run for Congress in Michigan

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink announced her intention to run for Congress in Michigan, noting that US President Donald Trump continues to pressure Ukraine, not the aggressor Russia. Brink stated this on social network X, as reported by UNN.

"When Russia ruthlessly and unjustly invaded a sovereign democratic country, America was strong with Ukraine, because that is who we are. Defending Ukraine is advancing democracy, not autocracy. I am Bridget Brink, and this is what I have been doing for three years in a warring Ukraine. Two years since Russia’s brutal full-scale invasion. Today and every day, we stand with Ukraine," Brink stated.

She noted that Putin's aggression has led to the deaths of over 10,000 civilians, including nearly 700 children, destruction, child abductions, war crimes, and an existential threat to European security.

"Every night we were woken by air raid sirens as thousands of Russian missiles and drones loomed over us, and shrapnel lodged in our homes as proof. Together with our allies, we helped Ukraine fight back. We have reclaimed half the territory Russia seized, and we are supporting Ukraine’s energy grid and its economy. Unfortunately, President Trump continues to pressure our democratic ally, Ukraine, not the aggressor, Russia. Getting close to a dictator has never, and will never, lead to lasting peace, and it is simply not who we are. So, after nearly 30 years of service, I felt it was my duty to step down to make my voice heard," Brink added.

According to her, "my next mission is to fight for what we have at home, to stand up to unaccountable billionaires who are trying to tear down and destroy our government and undermine our democracy."

"That is why I am running for Congress. My passion for public service runs deep. My roots in Michigan run even deeper. Six generations ago, my family came to Eaton County. (...) Now we must fight the chaos and corruption coming out of Washington because it comes at a steep cost to Michiganders. Extremists in Washington are imposing reckless tariffs that raise the cost of living for working families, cutting critical services including funding for our schools, care for our veterans, and healthcare, and taking away our freedoms by limiting our reproductive rights and women’s healthcare. I have dedicated my life to public service, making tough decisions, solving the hardest problems, and holding the powerful accountable. And now, our rights, our freedoms, our democracy are on the line," Brink concluded.

In April, US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink completed her mission after three years of work. She called the position "a lifetime honor" and summarized the US efforts to support Ukraine in the war, reforms, and economy.

In May, the US appointed a new ambassador to Ukraine. Julia Davis was appointed to this position.