Former State Secretary of the Ministry of Communities and two other officials are suspected of receiving a bribe for helping to seize land in Kyiv

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed a corruption scheme in the construction sector involving top officials of the state, which could have caused the state more than UAH 1 billion in damages. UNN reports this with reference to SAP.

Details

According to the investigation, the developer and his confidant developed a scheme to illegally obtain a land plot in Kyiv for the construction of a residential complex. Officials of the Ministry of Regional Development and the director of the state enterprise were involved in the implementation of the scheme.

Officials of the Ministry created conditions for the transfer of the land plot to the management of the specified state enterprise. The State Secretary gave permission to commit a significant economic obligation. And the director of the state enterprise illegally concluded investment agreements with the "necessary" construction company.

For the implementation of the transaction, the developer and his confidant provided ministry officials and persons designated by them with a discount on apartments in already built residential complexes in Kyiv.

With it, the cost of a square meter was from 1 to 8 thousand UAH with a minimum market value of about 30 thousand UAH. The total amount of undue advantage provided is UAH 16.8 million.

According to the agreements, the developer was to give the state a part of the future apartments in an amount proportional to the value of the land plot. In order to reduce this amount to a minimum, the land and the buildings on it were valued almost five times cheaper, and the difference between this assessment and the market value exceeded UAH 1 billion. It was for this amount that the state would not receive real estate in case of execution of contracts. This was prevented by the arrest of the site, which was imposed at the request of NABU and SAP. - says the SAP message.

On June 12 and 13, NABU detectives notified five persons of suspicion of attempted abuse of office, receipt and provision of undue advantage in a particularly large amount.

In particular, suspicions were received by the former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development, the former Advisor to the Minister, the former Director of the State Enterprise, as well as the developer and his confidant, who are the organizers of the scheme.

Former BEB (Bureau of Economic Security) detective and National Police investigator are suspected of extorting a $150,000 bribe.

The prosecutor's office clarified that the mentioned developer, an official of the construction company and the former director of the state enterprise are accused in another NABU and SAP case regarding the attempted bribery of a top official of the Ministry of Reconstruction with apartments.

