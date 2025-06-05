$41.480.16
Former BEB (Bureau of Economic Security) detective and National Police investigator are suspected of extorting a $150,000 bribe.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Two former law enforcement officers are suspected of extorting $150,000 from an entrepreneur to avoid criminal liability. They face charges under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

SAP prosecutors and NABU detectives have notified two former law enforcement officers of suspicion. They demanded a bribe of USD 150,000 from an entrepreneur for the opportunity to avoid criminal liability. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SAP.

Details

According to the Prosecutor's Office, one of the exposed bribe-takers previously held the position of detective of the central department of the Bureau of Economic Security. The other was an investigator of the National Police in the Kyiv region. They told the head of a legal entity that he could buy his way out of criminal liability for USD 150,000. In addition, the entrepreneur was promised to stop blocking his accounts.

In an attempt to force the entrepreneur to provide an illegal benefit, the officials made repeated attempts to convince the latter of the inevitability of being notified of suspicion, conviction and sentencing to imprisonment with confiscation of all property.

- the statement reads.

The bribe-takers have been dismissed from their positions and notified of suspicion. The actions of the former officials are qualified under Part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, taking into account the degree of complicity.

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC04.06.25, 12:02 • 35947 views

Recall

Earlier in Ukraine, a prosecutor of a department of one of the regional prosecutor's offices, who demanded USD 10,000 in bribes from a businessman, was detained. He promised to influence another prosecutor to conclude a plea agreement.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
