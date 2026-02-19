Former South Korean President Yoon sentenced to life imprisonment in martial law case

In South Korea, a court on Thursday sentenced former President Yoon Suk-yeol to life imprisonment for a failed attempt to impose martial law in 2024, UNN reports with reference to Yonhap.

Details

In the first ruling on the case, the Seoul Central District Court found Yoon guilty of organizing a rebellion as a result of an attempt to impose martial law, but handed down a sentence milder than the death penalty recommended by special prosecutors.

The court made it clear that the order to impose martial law amounted to rebellion, as the former president sought to paralyze the work of the National Assembly by sending troops to the parliamentary complex.

The court repeatedly emphasized that the core of the case was Yoon's deployment of troops to the National Assembly.

The former president of South Korea was present at the hearing, and it was broadcast live on national television.

