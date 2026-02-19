Former South Korean President Yoon sentenced to life imprisonment in martial law case

$43.290.03
51.260.09
ukenru
Exclusive
07:36 AM • 2418 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
Exclusive
February 18, 04:17 PM • 19150 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM • 50649 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM • 45761 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 57709 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 35904 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 25643 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 27685 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 27054 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 18988 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
4.9m/s
72%
745mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Israel prepares for war: emergency services receive instructions - mediaFebruary 18, 11:02 PM • 13503 views
Zelenskyy: I doubt that negotiating teams can resolve territorial issuesFebruary 18, 11:39 PM • 9458 views
Oil depot in Russia's Velikiye Luki caught fire after drone attackVideoFebruary 19, 12:14 AM • 14343 views
"Come on, Europe": Boris Johnson urges EU to provide Ukraine with all weapons to defeat RussiaFebruary 19, 12:51 AM • 11617 views
US concludes decade-long military operation in Syria - WSJ03:56 AM • 9870 views
Publications
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 21266 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideoFebruary 18, 03:06 PM • 50647 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?February 18, 01:04 PM • 32697 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 57709 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 69122 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Yoon Suk Yeol
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 12653 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 21278 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 22981 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 27912 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 40263 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Series

Former South Korean President Yoon sentenced to life imprisonment in martial law case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has been sentenced to life imprisonment for attempting to impose martial law in 2024. The court found him guilty of organizing a rebellion and seeking to paralyze the work of parliament.

Former South Korean President Yoon sentenced to life imprisonment in martial law case

In South Korea, a court on Thursday sentenced former President Yoon Suk-yeol to life imprisonment for a failed attempt to impose martial law in 2024, UNN reports with reference to Yonhap.

Details

In the first ruling on the case, the Seoul Central District Court found Yoon guilty of organizing a rebellion as a result of an attempt to impose martial law, but handed down a sentence milder than the death penalty recommended by special prosecutors.

The court made it clear that the order to impose martial law amounted to rebellion, as the former president sought to paralyze the work of the National Assembly by sending troops to the parliamentary complex.

The court repeatedly emphasized that the core of the case was Yoon's deployment of troops to the National Assembly.

The former president of South Korea was present at the hearing, and it was broadcast live on national television.

Former South Korean Prime Minister sentenced to 23 years in prison for role in martial law declaration21.01.26, 11:48 • 2896 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Martial law
Life imprisonment
Yoon Suk Yeol
Seoul
South Korea