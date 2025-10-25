Former Queen dies in Thailand

$41.900.00
48.550.00
ukenru
06:30 AM • 3254 views
Trump announced discussions on Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: wants Beijing's help
03:58 AM • 8960 views
Ukraine will be covered by cloudy weather with rains, in the south up to +17°Photo
October 24, 05:15 PM • 26222 views
On Saturday, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"Video
October 24, 04:33 PM • 44420 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 34665 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 37479 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 30942 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 50080 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 27491 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
October 24, 12:13 PM • 20658 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
6.2m/s
83%
739mm
Popular news
Recruit's death in Kyiv's TCC: Military ombudsman issues statementOctober 24, 10:33 PM • 19469 views
US Secretary of State Rubio replaced Witkoff in negotiations with Russia, leading to increased sanctions - BloombergOctober 25, 12:04 AM • 11950 views
France ready to send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees - Army Chief of StaffOctober 25, 12:35 AM • 10085 views
Kyiv suffered an enemy ballistic missile attack on Saturday night: what is knownOctober 25, 01:06 AM • 15872 views
"Ignores reality": ISW commented on the Kremlin's threats of retaliation for the possible provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine03:04 AM • 6198 views
Publications
Lawyers noticed a violation of jurisdiction in the "case of lawyers" who were wiretapped by NABUOctober 24, 04:47 PM • 27836 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 50087 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 24, 11:40 AM • 43278 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhotoOctober 24, 11:32 AM • 42919 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 82298 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Xi Jinping
Giorgia Meloni
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Great Britain
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump plans to name new White House ballroom after himself - media07:29 AM • 732 views
Austin Butler in talks for a new film: what it will be06:14 AM • 2612 views
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"October 24, 02:55 PM • 17618 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"October 24, 12:41 PM • 20872 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 32863 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
Shahed-136

Former Queen dies in Thailand

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1158 views

Former Queen Sirikit of Thailand, mother of King Vajiralongkorn, has died at the age of 93 in a Bangkok hospital. She had been hospitalized since 2019 with several ailments, including a blood infection.

Former Queen dies in Thailand

Former Queen Sirikit of Thailand has died at the age of 93, writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

"Queen Sirikit, mother of Thailand's King Vajiralongkorn, has died at the age of 93. She died "peacefully" in a Bangkok hospital at 9:21 p.m. local time on Friday," the Thai Royal Household Bureau reported.

Since 2019, Sirikit had been in the hospital with "several ailments," including a blood infection that occurred this month, the agency added.

For more than six decades, Queen Sirikit was married to Thailand's longest-reigning monarch, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016. In the heyday of their fame, she was considered a style icon.

King Vajiralongkorn ordered the Thai Royal Household Bureau to organize a royal funeral, the statement said.

Queen Sirikit's body will be displayed for farewell in the Dusit Throne Hall of the Grand Palace in Bangkok, the statement said.

Members of the Thai royal family will also observe a year of mourning.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Marriage
Thailand