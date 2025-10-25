Former Queen dies in Thailand

Former Queen Sirikit of Thailand has died at the age of 93, writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

"Queen Sirikit, mother of Thailand's King Vajiralongkorn, has died at the age of 93. She died "peacefully" in a Bangkok hospital at 9:21 p.m. local time on Friday," the Thai Royal Household Bureau reported.

Since 2019, Sirikit had been in the hospital with "several ailments," including a blood infection that occurred this month, the agency added.

For more than six decades, Queen Sirikit was married to Thailand's longest-reigning monarch, King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016. In the heyday of their fame, she was considered a style icon.

King Vajiralongkorn ordered the Thai Royal Household Bureau to organize a royal funeral, the statement said.

Queen Sirikit's body will be displayed for farewell in the Dusit Throne Hall of the Grand Palace in Bangkok, the statement said.

Members of the Thai royal family will also observe a year of mourning.