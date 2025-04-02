Former President of Costa Rica had his US visa canceled for criticizing Trump

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 10421 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 98002 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 162286 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102596 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 338865 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171766 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143721 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195783 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124295 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108058 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1 m/s
64 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133517 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43504 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 154736 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 33960 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 79808 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 10421 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 79839 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

03:18 PM • 98002 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 154756 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19168 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21035 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 33985 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43523 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133533 views
Former President of Costa Rica had his US visa canceled for criticizing Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 12248 views

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Oscar Arias said that the US canceled his visa after criticizing Trump. This happened after accusations against the government of Rodrigo Chaves of being susceptible to pressure from Washington.

Former President of Costa Rica had his US visa canceled for criticizing Trump

Former President of Costa Rica and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Oscar Arias stated that the United States of America has revoked his visa to enter the country due to his criticism of US President Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

It is noted that this happened a few weeks after Arias criticized Trump on social media, saying that he behaves like a "Roman emperor".

I received an email from the US government stating that they have suspended the visa in my passport. The message was very concise, it did not explain the reasons. One can only speculate

- said the ex-president of Costa Rica.

The publication indicates that in February, Arias on social media accused the current government of the country's president, Rodrigo Chaves, of succumbing to US pressure, as Washington was trying to counter China's influence in the region and deport migrants from third countries to Central America.

It has never been easy for a small country to disagree with the US government, and even more so when its president behaves like a Roman emperor who tells the rest of the world what to do

- he wrote on social media.

The authors note that Arias' statements came after the US revoked the visas of three Costa Rican legislators who opposed Chaves' decision to exclude Chinese firms from participating in the development of 5G in the country at the request of the US. On Tuesday, another opposition deputy was also deprived of a US visa.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Costa Rica in early February and offered to help Chaves "punish" Costa Rican officials who cooperate with "foreign actors who pose a threat to the country's cybersecurity."

Reference

84-year-old Arias was the President of Costa Rica from 1986 to 1990, and also from 2006 to 2010. A self-proclaimed pacifist, he received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1987 for his role in establishing peace during the Central American conflicts in the 1980s.

Arias also promoted a free trade agreement with the United States during his second term, and in 2007 established diplomatic relations with China.

Recall

In February, Costa Rica agreed to cooperate with the United States on the repatriation of 200 illegal migrants from Central Asia and India. Previously, a similar agreement with the United States was reached by Panama and Guatemala.

Trump canceled legal status for 530,000 migrants22.03.25, 14:05 • 30028 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
China
United States
