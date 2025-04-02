Former President of Costa Rica had his US visa canceled for criticizing Trump
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Oscar Arias said that the US canceled his visa after criticizing Trump. This happened after accusations against the government of Rodrigo Chaves of being susceptible to pressure from Washington.
Former President of Costa Rica and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Oscar Arias stated that the United States of America has revoked his visa to enter the country due to his criticism of US President Donald Trump. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.
It is noted that this happened a few weeks after Arias criticized Trump on social media, saying that he behaves like a "Roman emperor".
I received an email from the US government stating that they have suspended the visa in my passport. The message was very concise, it did not explain the reasons. One can only speculate
The publication indicates that in February, Arias on social media accused the current government of the country's president, Rodrigo Chaves, of succumbing to US pressure, as Washington was trying to counter China's influence in the region and deport migrants from third countries to Central America.
It has never been easy for a small country to disagree with the US government, and even more so when its president behaves like a Roman emperor who tells the rest of the world what to do
The authors note that Arias' statements came after the US revoked the visas of three Costa Rican legislators who opposed Chaves' decision to exclude Chinese firms from participating in the development of 5G in the country at the request of the US. On Tuesday, another opposition deputy was also deprived of a US visa.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Costa Rica in early February and offered to help Chaves "punish" Costa Rican officials who cooperate with "foreign actors who pose a threat to the country's cybersecurity."
84-year-old Arias was the President of Costa Rica from 1986 to 1990, and also from 2006 to 2010. A self-proclaimed pacifist, he received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1987 for his role in establishing peace during the Central American conflicts in the 1980s.
Arias also promoted a free trade agreement with the United States during his second term, and in 2007 established diplomatic relations with China.
In February, Costa Rica agreed to cooperate with the United States on the repatriation of 200 illegal migrants from Central Asia and India. Previously, a similar agreement with the United States was reached by Panama and Guatemala.
