Former Philippine President declared sane: Duterte to face ICC after thorough medical examination

$43.140.03
50.650.13
ukenru
10:18 AM • 4524 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 13843 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
09:46 AM • 10358 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 19413 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 17381 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 25042 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 35057 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 30052 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 26464 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 21814 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
4.7m/s
88%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran's Leader Khamenei Moved to Bunker Due to US Attack Threat - MediaJanuary 26, 01:58 AM • 17399 views
Vučić: peace plan envisages Ukraine's accession to the EU on January 1, 2027January 26, 02:31 AM • 13913 views
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prison07:59 AM • 16609 views
Technical database failure occurred at the Polish-Ukrainian border: what about queues and trains09:18 AM • 13289 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 8428 views
Publications
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 13846 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?09:53 AM • 8684 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 19414 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 103091 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 118465 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Viktor Liashko
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 27267 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 27055 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 43229 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 43213 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 56336 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
The Diplomat

Former Philippine President declared sane: Duterte to face ICC after thorough medical examination

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

ICC judges rejected defense arguments regarding the health of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. The 80-year-old politician was deemed fit to participate in hearings after a thorough medical examination.

Former Philippine President declared sane: Duterte to face ICC after thorough medical examination
Photo: AP

Judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) have officially rejected the defense's arguments regarding the critical health condition of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. After a thorough medical examination, the 80-year-old politician was deemed fit to participate in court sessions, paving the way for justice in the case of mass killings during his time in power. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The hearing in Duterte's case, who is accused of crimes against humanity, was previously postponed due to his lawyers' claims of a rapid deterioration in his health while in custody. However, a group of independent experts, including specialists in geriatric neurology and psychiatry, conducted a series of cognitive and physical tests. The results confirmed that the defendant is fully aware of the proceedings and can effectively defend his rights.

Philippines claims ICC issued arrest warrant for ex-President Duterte's ally over drug war: court denies08.11.25, 13:02 • 4298 views

The judges concluded that Duterte "is capable of effectively exercising his procedural rights and is therefore fit to participate in the pre-trial proceedings." After an assessment by a group of medical experts, it was determined that he can fully participate in the trial, despite his advanced age.

War on drugs as grounds for tribunal

Rodrigo Duterte was arrested in March 2025 on suspicion of involvement in dozens of extrajudicial killings. The charges relate to his time as mayor of Davao City and later as president of the country, when he initiated the so-called "war on drugs." Human rights activists claim that under the guise of fighting crime, thousands of people were killed in the country without trial or investigation.

The ICC's ruling is a significant precedent, proving that the status of a former head of state and old age are not an obstacle to international justice. It is expected that the court will soon set a new date for the hearing, where Duterte will finally face charges in The Hague.  

ICC charges former Philippine President Duterte with three counts of intentional homicide23.09.25, 10:02 • 3234 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Rodrigo Duterte
The Hague
Philippines