Former Philippine President declared sane: Duterte to face ICC after thorough medical examination

Photo: AP

Judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) have officially rejected the defense's arguments regarding the critical health condition of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. After a thorough medical examination, the 80-year-old politician was deemed fit to participate in court sessions, paving the way for justice in the case of mass killings during his time in power. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The hearing in Duterte's case, who is accused of crimes against humanity, was previously postponed due to his lawyers' claims of a rapid deterioration in his health while in custody. However, a group of independent experts, including specialists in geriatric neurology and psychiatry, conducted a series of cognitive and physical tests. The results confirmed that the defendant is fully aware of the proceedings and can effectively defend his rights.

Philippines claims ICC issued arrest warrant for ex-President Duterte's ally over drug war: court denies

The judges concluded that Duterte "is capable of effectively exercising his procedural rights and is therefore fit to participate in the pre-trial proceedings." After an assessment by a group of medical experts, it was determined that he can fully participate in the trial, despite his advanced age.

War on drugs as grounds for tribunal

Rodrigo Duterte was arrested in March 2025 on suspicion of involvement in dozens of extrajudicial killings. The charges relate to his time as mayor of Davao City and later as president of the country, when he initiated the so-called "war on drugs." Human rights activists claim that under the guise of fighting crime, thousands of people were killed in the country without trial or investigation.

The ICC's ruling is a significant precedent, proving that the status of a former head of state and old age are not an obstacle to international justice. It is expected that the court will soon set a new date for the hearing, where Duterte will finally face charges in The Hague.

ICC charges former Philippine President Duterte with three counts of intentional homicide