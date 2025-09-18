Former MP from the "Party of Regions" Ivanyushchenko declared wanted - NABU

$41.180.06
September 17, 07:21 PM • 22829 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 31946 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 26543 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 26527 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 31133 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
September 17, 09:20 AM • 38431 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
September 17, 05:30 AM • 41244 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 40223 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 113345 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 129561 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Publications
Exclusives
Drone strike on a gas station in Poltava region: the number of injured increasedPhotoSeptember 17, 08:59 PM
Drunk driving accident in Ternopil involving a TCC employee: management "condemns any illegal actions"September 17, 11:12 PM
Druha Rika frontman Valeriy Kharchyshyn revealed the truth about his relationship with Yanina SokolovaPhotoSeptember 18, 12:07 AM
What happens to bodies returned to Ukraine through repatriation: details from the Ministry of Internal Affairs01:05 AM
"Movement has begun": Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions gives forecast for 19th EU package against Russia02:08 AM
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matchesSeptember 17, 12:21 PM
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhotoSeptember 17, 08:16 AM
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation05:59 AM
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM
Former MP from the "Party of Regions" Ivanyushchenko declared wanted - NABU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

NABU has declared former MP from the Party of Regions Yuriy Ivanyushchenko wanted. He is suspected of legalizing 18 hectares of state land worth over 160 million hryvnias.

Former MP from the "Party of Regions" Ivanyushchenko declared wanted - NABU

Former MP from the "Party of Regions" Yuriy Ivanyushchenko, suspected of legalizing 18 hectares of state land worth over UAH 160 million, has been declared wanted. This was reported by UNN with reference to NABU.

NABU declared former MP from the Party of Regions wanted, suspected of legalizing 18 hectares of state land worth over UAH 160 million

the statement says.

NABU reports that in the spring of 2021, during a corporate conflict between the former MP and the developer for control over the "Stolychnyi" market in the suburbs of Kyiv, the latter had the intention of withdrawing the market's assets to controlled persons.

"To do this, officials of the StateGeoCadastre changed the intended purpose of the market land, part of which was divided into nine plots of 2 hectares each and transferred to the ownership of pre-determined individuals, and then sold to three companies associated with the developer. Subsequently, the parties settled the conflict by signing a "memorandum of understanding" regarding the joint use of the market land. And in September 2021, a trusted person of the former MP became a beneficiary of the companies that owned the land plots," NABU states.

Addition

The former People's Deputy from the "Party of Regions" and his accomplices are suspected of misappropriating 18 hectares of state-owned land worth over UAH 160 million.

Anna Murashko

