Former MP from the "Party of Regions" Ivanyushchenko declared wanted - NABU

Former MP from the "Party of Regions" Yuriy Ivanyushchenko, suspected of legalizing 18 hectares of state land worth over UAH 160 million, has been declared wanted. This was reported by UNN with reference to NABU.

NABU reports that in the spring of 2021, during a corporate conflict between the former MP and the developer for control over the "Stolychnyi" market in the suburbs of Kyiv, the latter had the intention of withdrawing the market's assets to controlled persons.

"To do this, officials of the StateGeoCadastre changed the intended purpose of the market land, part of which was divided into nine plots of 2 hectares each and transferred to the ownership of pre-determined individuals, and then sold to three companies associated with the developer. Subsequently, the parties settled the conflict by signing a "memorandum of understanding" regarding the joint use of the market land. And in September 2021, a trusted person of the former MP became a beneficiary of the companies that owned the land plots," NABU states.

The former People's Deputy from the "Party of Regions" and his accomplices are suspected of misappropriating 18 hectares of state-owned land worth over UAH 160 million.

