Former Minister Topolov and accomplices embezzled almost 90 million hryvnias from bank depositors: indictment sent to court

$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
11:25 AM • 2622 views
Night arrest instead of round-the-clock: the appellate court softened the pre-trial detention measure for the Odrex doctor in the case of Adnan Kivan's death
10:50 AM • 6666 views
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"
10:32 AM • 6286 views
Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg
09:58 AM • 6200 views
Russian information about the appearance of DPRK military in the Zaporizhzhia direction has no confirmation - CPD
08:41 AM • 5780 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 4 regions, the most difficult situation is in Dnipropetrovsk region, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 30508 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
November 24, 06:19 AM • 22242 views
Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters
November 24, 06:00 AM • 23210 views
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
November 24, 12:17 AM • 28415 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 32582 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.5m/s
65%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Alcoholism in the Russian Armed Forces: Command sends drunk soldiers to the front lineNovember 24, 02:49 AM • 16311 views
German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G8November 24, 05:08 AM • 29683 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records07:49 AM • 15851 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 8108:11 AM • 12011 views
EU leaders gather for emergency meeting on Ukraine war peace talks: Politico learns details08:21 AM • 10035 views
Publications
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 30519 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 57306 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 134819 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 97206 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 101484 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Mark Rutte
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 8108:11 AM • 12146 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office Records07:49 AM • 15994 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 37917 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 48502 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 50253 views
Actual
Social network
Film
Technology
The Diplomat
Financial Times

Former Minister Topolov and accomplices embezzled almost 90 million hryvnias from bank depositors: indictment sent to court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1446 views

An indictment has been sent to court against 21 individuals who embezzled almost UAH 90 million from bank depositors. Former Minister of Coal Industry of Ukraine Viktor Topolov organized a scheme to withdraw funds by issuing non-repayable loans secured by non-existent property.

Former Minister Topolov and accomplices embezzled almost 90 million hryvnias from bank depositors: indictment sent to court

The Prosecutor General's Office announced that an indictment has been sent to court against 21 individuals who, as part of a criminal organization, embezzled almost 90 million hryvnias from commercial bank depositors. The PGO reported this on its Telegram channel.

According to UNN sources in law enforcement agencies, the case concerns Viktor Topolov (Minister of Coal Industry of Ukraine 2005–2006), the owner of the "Zemelny Kapital" bank, which went bankrupt in 2021.

Details

The investigation established that the former Minister of Coal Industry of Ukraine, Deputy Minister of Fuel and Energy of Ukraine, and former People's Deputy of Ukraine, after acquiring a commercial bank, developed a criminal scheme to withdraw funds from bank depositors. He involved the Chairman and members of the board, supervisory board, heads of structural units of the bank, private entrepreneurs, appraisers, and state registrars in the scheme.

- stated in the PGO's message.

The embezzlement of funds involved issuing non-repayable loans secured by non-existent property, and the money was transferred to controlled enterprises to finance business projects, purchase luxury cars, and real estate. Bank employees annually recorded the "presence" of non-existent collateral.

As a result, the bank became insolvent in 2021. To compensate for the damages, 12 apartments, 5 private houses, land plots, 12 luxury cars, 12 parking spaces, and the corporate rights of the defendants were seized.

The maximum penalty for these articles is 12 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Bank real estate fraud scheme defrauded investors of 90 million - police18.01.25, 10:40 • 87165 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Bank card
Life imprisonment
Ukraine