Former head of Odesa TCC Borysov was remanded in custody in the case of unauthorized absence from duty

The Prymorskyi District Court of Odesa chose a pre-trial restraint for the former head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (OTCC) Yevhen Borysov in a case of unauthorized abandonment of a unit, setting bail at over 20 million hryvnias, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the former head of the Odesa TCC was assigned bail in the amount of 20 million 136 thousand 200 hryvnias.

Recall

In May 2025, the Pecherskyi District Court judge kept the former military commissar in custody until June 24 with the alternative of posting bail of 20 million hryvnias. The decision regarding the amount of bail was appealed in the appellate court, as the Bureau's investigators had reasonable suspicions that the former military commissar was trying to get out on bail and escape.

Borysov is a defendant in a State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) case under articles 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period) and 366 (official forgery) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

SBI employees completed the pre-trial investigation against the former head of the Odesa Regional TCC and SP Yevhen Borysov on suspicion of organizing the legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means, amounting to over 140 million hryvnias. The indictment has been sent to court.

The prosecutor's office has completed the investigation against the former head of the Odesa TCC and SP. He is accused of document forgery and obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.