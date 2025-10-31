$42.080.01
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
05:29 PM • 16226 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
04:15 PM • 17496 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 22817 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 26289 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 40540 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
October 31, 11:42 AM • 20006 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 37359 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
October 31, 10:52 AM • 17188 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Exclusive
October 31, 09:39 AM • 20497 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
Former head of Odesa TCC Borysov was remanded in custody in the case of unauthorized absence from duty

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1170 views

The Prymorskyi District Court of Odesa chose a pre-trial restraint for the former head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support, Yevhen Borysov, in the case of unauthorized absence from duty. He was ordered to post bail of over 20 million hryvnias.

Former head of Odesa TCC Borysov was remanded in custody in the case of unauthorized absence from duty

The Prymorskyi District Court of Odesa chose a pre-trial restraint for the former head of the Odesa Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (OTCC) Yevhen Borysov in a case of unauthorized abandonment of a unit, setting bail at over 20 million hryvnias, UNN reports.

Details

As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the former head of the Odesa TCC was assigned bail in the amount of 20 million 136 thousand 200 hryvnias.

Recall

In May 2025, the Pecherskyi District Court judge kept the former military commissar in custody until June 24 with the alternative of posting bail of 20 million hryvnias. The decision regarding the amount of bail was appealed in the appellate court, as the Bureau's investigators had reasonable suspicions that the former military commissar was trying to get out on bail and escape.

Borysov is a defendant in a State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) case under articles 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a special period) and 366 (official forgery) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

SBI employees completed the pre-trial investigation against the former head of the Odesa Regional TCC and SP Yevhen Borysov on suspicion of organizing the legalization (laundering) of property obtained by criminal means, amounting to over 140 million hryvnias. The indictment has been sent to court.

The prosecutor's office has completed the investigation against the former head of the Odesa TCC and SP. He is accused of document forgery and obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergenciesFinance
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
Ukraine
Odesa