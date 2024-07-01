Former employee of penal colony from Kherson region sentenced to 15 years in prison for high treason
Kyiv • UNN
A former employee of a penal colony in Kherson region was sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property, and found guilty of high treason. He was also stripped of his special rank of lieutenant of the internal service. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.
The prosecutor proved that in the summer of 2022, during the temporary occupation of Kherson, the man cooperated with the enemy and took the position of the so-called "head of the premises functioning as a pre-trial detention center on the territory of the correctional institution "Northern Correctional Colony (No. 90)".
In a pseudo-position, he performed the functions assigned to him by the occupation authorities.
