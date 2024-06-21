russian agent who launched missile strikes on Kharkiv sentenced to 15 years behind bars

A man who directed Russian missile strikes on Kharkiv was sentenced to 15 years behind bars. This was reported in the Security Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Investigators found out that the man was operating in Kharkiv at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. He regularly went around the territory of the city, where he secretly recorded the locations of the base and movement of the Defense Forces.

The agent transmitted the received information via Messenger to Svyaznoy, a special forces soldier of the Rosgvardiya Lynx Rapid Response Unit who collaborated with the FSB.

The SBU explains that the invaders needed intelligence to carry out massive strikes on Kharkiv using multiple launch rocket systems "Uragan" and "Smerch".

FSB agent, who was preparing attacks on AFU facilities in Sumy region, is sentenced to 15 years in prison

During the searches, the convict was found to have mobile phones and computer equipment with evidence of crimes, more than 400 rounds of ammunition for pistols, and a copy of his Russian passport issued in 2018.

Based on the evidence collected by the SBU investigators, the court found the attacker guilty under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 111 (high treason committed by prior agreement by a group of Persons), Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed by prior agreement by a group of persons under martial law) and Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal acquisition and storage of ammunition). The defendant was sentenced to 15 years in prison - summed up in the SBU.

Addition

In addition, the identity of the "contact" of the invaders has been established – this is the traitor Alexander Slisarenko, who joined the Russian-controlled terrorist organization "LPR"back in 2014.

Subsequently, he was appointed to a special detachment of the Rosgvardiya, and after the capture of Kupyansk, he was deputy head of the occupation administration of the Russian Federation for "internal policy".

Recall

