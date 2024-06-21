russian agent who launched missile strikes on Kharkiv sentenced to 15 years behind bars

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2442 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 92295 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 104889 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120930 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189931 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234182 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143640 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369337 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181801 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66060 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 73630 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100880 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86895 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31503 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 92295 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87146 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 104889 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101131 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 120930 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1612 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4854 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11935 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13563 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17522 views
russian agent who launched missile strikes on Kharkiv sentenced to 15 years behind bars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33645 views

a russian agent who collaborated with the FSB and provided intelligence to launch massive missile strikes on Kharkiv using rocket launchers has been sentenced by a Ukrainian court to 15 years in prison.

russian agent who launched missile strikes on Kharkiv sentenced to 15 years behind bars

A man who directed Russian missile strikes on Kharkiv was sentenced to 15 years behind bars. This was reported in the Security Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details 

Investigators found out that the man was operating in Kharkiv at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. He regularly went around the territory of the city, where he secretly recorded the locations of the base and movement of the Defense Forces.

The agent transmitted the received information via Messenger to Svyaznoy, a special forces soldier of the Rosgvardiya Lynx Rapid Response Unit who collaborated with the FSB.

The SBU explains that the invaders needed intelligence to carry out massive strikes on Kharkiv using multiple launch rocket systems "Uragan" and "Smerch".

FSB agent, who was preparing attacks on AFU facilities in Sumy region, is sentenced to 15 years in prison14.06.24, 16:22 • 16955 views

During the searches, the convict was found to have mobile phones and computer equipment with evidence of crimes, more than 400 rounds of ammunition for pistols, and a copy of his Russian passport issued in 2018.

Based on the evidence collected by the SBU investigators, the court found the attacker guilty under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 111 (high treason committed by prior agreement by a group of Persons),  Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed by prior agreement by a group of persons under martial law) and Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal acquisition and storage of ammunition). The defendant was sentenced to 15 years in prison

- summed up in the SBU. 

Addition

In addition, the identity of the "contact" of the invaders has been established – this is the traitor Alexander Slisarenko, who joined the Russian-controlled terrorist organization "LPR"back in 2014.

Subsequently, he was appointed to a special detachment of the Rosgvardiya, and after the capture of Kupyansk, he was deputy head of the occupation administration of the Russian Federation for "internal policy".

Recall

The security service detained an FSB agentwho was preparing new missile and drone strikes by the Russian Federation on the frontline Zaporozhye. According to counterintelligence, this time the aggressor was particularly interested in local fuel and lubricants bases. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarCrimes and emergencies
BM-30 Smerch
Ukrainian Ground Forces
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Sums
Kharkiv
Poland
