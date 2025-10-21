$41.760.03
Rubrics
Former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous suspected of sexual assault against female students

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1088 views

Former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous has been notified of suspicion of sexual assault against female students.

Former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous suspected of sexual assault against female students

Andriy Bilous, former director of the "Molodyy Theater," has been notified of suspicion of sexual violence against female students. UNN reports this with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Despite the fact that the prosecutor's office does not specify the suspect's surname, it is clear from open sources that it refers to Andriy Bilous.

Deputy Prosecutor General Mariia Vdovychenko informed the former head of the theatrical and entertainment institution "Kyiv National Academic Molodyy Theater" – head of the second department of acting and drama directing at the Kyiv National University of Theater, Cinema and Television named after I.K. Karpenko-Karyi – of suspicion of rape and sexual violence against female students, including minors (Parts 2, 3 of Article 152 and Parts 1, 2 of Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- stated the Prosecutor General's Office.

It is reported that the pre-trial investigation established that since 2017, the suspect, using his significant authority in the theatrical environment, his official position as a teacher and theater director, systematically coerced female students into sexual relations with him without their voluntary consent and committed sexual violence against them.

The prosecutor's office reports that in the period from March 2018 to April 2023, in the official premises of the theater, he repeatedly raped and committed violent acts of a sexual nature against five girls, two of whom were minors at the time of the crimes.

"It should be noted that the suspect's statements and actions were aimed at the complete subjugation of students. According to the conclusions of forensic psychological examinations, the suspect's actions caused the victims long-term psychotraumatic consequences, impaired social functioning, and the need for psychological and psychiatric assistance," the Prosecutor General's Office informs.

The prosecutor's office also reports that for those who tried to avoid him and reacted negatively to sexual harassment, he created an atmosphere of intimidation, namely - he did not pay attention during classes, publicly devalued and humiliated them, did not involve them in practical classes (performances), which threatened the exclusion of students from the educational institution and deprived them of prospects for employment as an actor of the Molodyy Theater.

In addition to the victims' testimonies, dozens of witnesses were interrogated in the case, who confirmed the facts of the suspect's sexualized behavior, coercion of female students to send intimate photos and correspondence on indecent topics, as well as cases of physical harassment in the theater premises.

During authorized searches at the place of residence and work of the former head of the university, mobile devices and other material evidence were seized, which are being checked within the framework of the criminal proceedings.

A motion has been prepared to choose a pre-trial restraint for the suspect. The prosecution in court will be represented by Deputy Prosecutor General Mariia Vdovychenko.

Context

Today, October 21, law enforcement officers conducted searches at the home of Andriy Bilous, former artistic director of the Kyiv Academic Molodyy Theater and lecturer at KNUTKiT named after Karpenko-Karyi.

What Bilous is accused of

The first to publicly report harassment was the director's former student, Sofia Sapozhnik. The girl claims that the man asked her to send intimate photos and insisted on discussing sexual fantasies. According to her, the former head sent intimate photos of other girls to students. After that, a number of similar accusations against Bilous appeared.

In January 2025, Karpenko-Karyi University appealed to the police with a request to verify the disseminated information and provide a legal assessment. In the same month, Bilous was suspended from work at the university.

In February, investigators of the Shevchenkivskyi Police Department initiated criminal proceedings under Article 153 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - sexual violence.

On the same day, the Kyiv City State Administration announced its intention to suspend him from his official duties at the Molodyy Theater.

At the same time, a protest action took place near the Molodyy Theater against the decision of the Kyiv City State Administration to keep Bilous as director. Participants expressed support for 46 theater employees who demanded his suspension.

Bilous himself denies all accusations.

Anna Murashko

