Forest fire near Kyiv localized, situation under control
Kyiv • UNN
A forest fire near Kyiv has been localized and is being extinguished, and the situation is under control.
A fire in a natural ecosystem has been localized in the Vyshgorod district of Kyiv region and is being extinguished. The situation is currently under control. The forest floor fire is being extinguished in separate fires
According to rescuers, the fire was prevented from spreading to power lines.
SES units and forestry workers are working at the site.