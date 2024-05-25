Forest fire near Kyiv localized, situation under control

A forest fire near Kyiv has been localized, UNN reports, citing the State Emergency Service.

A fire in a natural ecosystem has been localized in the Vyshgorod district of Kyiv region and is being extinguished. The situation is currently under control. The forest floor fire is being extinguished in separate fires - the statement said.

A large-scale forest fire broke out near Kyiv: columns of smoke are rising into the sky

According to rescuers, the fire was prevented from spreading to power lines.

Air quality may deteriorate in Kyiv: in which districts and what to do

SES units and forestry workers are working at the site.