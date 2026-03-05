Foreigner danced at the memorial to fallen defenders in Kyiv, he was found - police

In Kyiv, a foreigner was held accountable for dancing at the memorial to fallen defenders, the Kyiv police reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"The man danced to music on the territory of the "People's Memorial" on Maidan Nezalezhnosti and posted a video on a social network. The offender turned out to be a 40-year-old foreigner who has been living in Ukraine for several years," the police reported.

The police, as noted, drew up an administrative protocol against him under Article 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

In addition, law enforcement officers initiated before the State Migration Service of Ukraine the issue of prohibiting the foreigner from entering the country in accordance with the legislation on the legal status of foreigners.

