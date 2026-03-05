Foreigner danced at the memorial to fallen defenders in Kyiv, he was found - police

$43.720.26
Exclusive
08:05 AM
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Popular news
US and Iran may have held secret talks behind Israel's back, Netanyahu demands explanationMarch 5, 12:14 AM • 12464 views
Massive power outage in Cuba leaves Havana and most of the island without electricityMarch 5, 12:58 AM • 11836 views
IRGC Navy Commander issued an ultimatum to Trump and banned him from approaching Iranian shoresMarch 5, 01:40 AM • 6518 views
Australia joins G7 global alliance for critical minerals extraction04:09 AM • 7634 views
China's government ordered refineries to halt fuel exports due to the Persian Gulf War04:30 AM • 50598 views
Publications
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service09:41 AM • 1752 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 39296 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 63021 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 68686 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 51477 views
UNN Lite
Actual
Foreigner danced at the memorial to fallen defenders in Kyiv, he was found - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 558 views

A 40-year-old foreigner danced at the "People's Memorial" on Maidan Nezalezhnosti. The police drew up a report and initiated a ban on entry to Ukraine.

Foreigner danced at the memorial to fallen defenders in Kyiv, he was found - police

In Kyiv, a foreigner was held accountable for dancing at the memorial to fallen defenders, the Kyiv police reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"The man danced to music on the territory of the "People's Memorial" on Maidan Nezalezhnosti and posted a video on a social network. The offender turned out to be a 40-year-old foreigner who has been living in Ukraine for several years," the police reported.

The police, as noted, drew up an administrative protocol against him under Article 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses.

In addition, law enforcement officers initiated before the State Migration Service of Ukraine the issue of prohibiting the foreigner from entering the country in accordance with the legislation on the legal status of foreigners.

Shaved off his mustache to avoid recognition: man who mocked memorial to fallen defenders on Maidan detained26.02.26, 18:26 • 3879 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies