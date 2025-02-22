ukenru
Foreign Minister Sybiga responds to the call to “eliminate the root causes” of the war in Ukraine

Foreign Minister Sybiga responds to the call to “eliminate the root causes” of the war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 59352 views

Minister Sibiga responds to Russia's proposal to “eliminate the root causes” of the war, naming Russia's true motives. The US submits a new draft resolution to the UN to end hostilities in Ukraine.

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga responded to the call to eliminate the root causes of the war in Ukraine, noting that the main reasons for the war are Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's denial of Ukraine's right to exist and his desire to destroy the Ukrainian nation. Sibiga wrote about this in the social network X, reports UNN.

The main reasons for this war are Putin's denial of Ukraine's right to exist and his desire to destroy our nation, a genocidal goal supported by the Russians. That is why Russia started this war, commits outrages, and tries to change the borders by force. So, yes, let's address the root causes,

- Sibiga wrote.

Context

The United States has proposed a draft resolution to the UN General Assembly on the third anniversary of Russia's war in Ukraine. The document submitted by Washington contains three main points. In particular, it expresses sorrow for the human lives lost during the war and calls for a peaceful resolution of the conflict. The United States emphasizes the need for an early cessation of hostilities and the establishment of a lasting peace between Ukraine and the aggressor. At the same time, Russia has already introduced an amendment demanding to focus on "eliminating the root causes of the conflict," which reflects the Kremlin's position on key aspects of the war.

To recap

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged UN member states to support a U.S. draft resolution to mark the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Trump believes that a "simple resolution" can end the war.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
united-nationsUnited Nations
ukraineUkraine

