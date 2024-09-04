Foreign Minister Kuleba submits his resignation

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk announced that he had received a letter of resignation from Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and that the statement would be considered at one of the next plenary sessions of the parliament, UNN reports.

Details

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has received a letter of resignation from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba. The statement will be considered at one of the next plenary sessions," the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Verkhovna Rada would consider dismissing several ministers. Sources confirmed that September 4 the agenda does indeed include consideration of the appointment of new members of the Cabinet of Ministers.