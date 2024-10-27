Forecasters warn that in a week Ukraine will experience a sharp drop to sub-zero temperatures
Kyiv • UNN
Natalka Didenko predicts the last warm week with temperatures up to +17 degrees. On November 2-3, a sharp cold snap with night frosts is expected, and on November 4-5, snow is possible.
Next weekend the weather in Ukraine will change dramatically and frosts will begin within a week, said weather forecaster Natalka Didenko on Sunday, reports UNN.
According to Didenko, on November 2-3, a cold snap is expected, down to a slight frost at night, no higher than +4+10 degrees during the day on Saturday, and no higher than +1+6 degrees during the day on Sunday, November 3.
“Therefore, make full use of the residual October heat,” the forecaster emphasized.
According to her, Monday will be wonderfully warm in Ukraine. On October 28, it is expected to be +12+17 degrees throughout the day.
There will be light rains in the central part, and in the evening in the west, but weather without significant precipitation will prevail in Ukraine for the time being.
In Kyiv, Monday looks like it will be the warmest day until at least April. Unless some kind of record happens in the winter)) Because tomorrow it is expected to be up to +17 degrees in the capital!
She pointed out that a sharp cold snap is expected in Ukraine next weekend. According to her, on November 4-5, “it may even snow.