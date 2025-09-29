$41.490.00
Forecasters predict variable cloudiness and light rain across Ukraine on September 29

Kyiv • UNN

 • 966 views

On September 29, Ukraine is expected to have variable cloudiness and light rain, moderate in the west and north. Daytime temperatures will be 13-18°C, in the west and north 9-14°C, and in the Carpathians 1-5°C.

On Monday, September 29, forecasters predict variable cloudiness across Ukraine. Also, light rain is possible in most areas during the day. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to preliminary forecasts, moderate rain is possible in the western and northern regions, and cloudiness and rain are also predicted for the rest of the territory during the day.

The wind is predominantly easterly, 5-10 m/s. The daytime temperature is 13-18°, in the west and north of the country 9-14°. Wet snow in the high-altitude Carpathians; the daytime temperature is only 1-5° Celsius.

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, forecasters predict rain. The temperature in the region will be from 9 to 14 degrees Celsius.

Otolaryngologist Day and World Heart Day: what else is celebrated on September 2929.09.25, 06:28 • 1220 views

Veronika Marchenko

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv