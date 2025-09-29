Forecasters predict variable cloudiness and light rain across Ukraine on September 29

On Monday, September 29, forecasters predict variable cloudiness across Ukraine. Also, light rain is possible in most areas during the day. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

According to preliminary forecasts, moderate rain is possible in the western and northern regions, and cloudiness and rain are also predicted for the rest of the territory during the day.

The wind is predominantly easterly, 5-10 m/s. The daytime temperature is 13-18°, in the west and north of the country 9-14°. Wet snow in the high-altitude Carpathians; the daytime temperature is only 1-5° Celsius.