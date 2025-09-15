Forecasters give a forecast for September 15: where to expect rain and thunderstorms

$41.310.00
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 16329 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 37164 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 63176 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 98164 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 81808 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 81741 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 45124 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 82605 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 73587 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 40641 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Czech Republic sends Mi-171Sh helicopters to Poland to strengthen NATO's eastern flankSeptember 14, 06:34 PM • 3994 views
US Congress will not consider new sanctions against Russia without Trump's approval - JohnsonSeptember 14, 07:02 PM • 10640 views
Western experts demand NATO aviation be sent to Ukraine after Russian invasion of Poland11:13 PM • 3278 views
The enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia at night, one community was left without electricity, private houses are on firePhoto12:48 AM • 3984 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks01:55 AM • 5034 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 86874 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 59081 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 56084 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 82603 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 53057 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Sergey Brin
Pope Leo XIV
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Romania
United States
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 17781 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 24978 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 73587 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 57475 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 106036 views
Forecasters give a forecast for September 15: where to expect rain and thunderstorms

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

On Monday, September 15, variable cloudiness is forecast for most of Ukraine. Moderate rains are expected in the western regions, and significant rains in places in Zakarpattia and the Carpathians, with occasional thunderstorms.

Forecasters give a forecast for September 15: where to expect rain and thunderstorms

On Monday, September 15, variable cloudiness is expected in most of Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to  the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate rains, in places significant, will pass in the western regions, in Zakarpattia and the Carpathians, sometimes with thunderstorms; no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

The wind is mostly south-easterly, 7-12 m/s. The daytime temperature is 20-25°, in the west of the country 16-21°

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be partly cloudy on Monday, no precipitation is expected. The temperature will be 21-23°.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivKyiv regionWeather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Ukraine