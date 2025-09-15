Forecasters give a forecast for September 15: where to expect rain and thunderstorms

On Monday, September 15, variable cloudiness is expected in most of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, moderate rains, in places significant, will pass in the western regions, in Zakarpattia and the Carpathians, sometimes with thunderstorms; no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

The wind is mostly south-easterly, 7-12 m/s. The daytime temperature is 20-25°, in the west of the country 16-21° - the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, it will be partly cloudy on Monday, no precipitation is expected. The temperature will be 21-23°.

