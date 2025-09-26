Forced to fight to the death or thrown into pits without water and food: the occupiers formed mobile groups to deal with deserters

$41.490.08
48.710.05
ukenru
02:33 PM • 9586 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
02:01 PM • 16005 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
01:31 PM • 11341 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
12:45 PM • 12444 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 16724 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 19737 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 30488 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 35783 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 40215 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28506 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
1.1m/s
59%
763mm
Popular news
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 29953 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 21723 views
If Putin agrees to a truce for any period, elections could be held in Ukraine - Zelenskyy11:16 AM • 11251 views
Famous Russian propagandist Tigran Keosayan died after 8 months in a coma11:19 AM • 11838 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhoto12:18 PM • 17304 views
Publications
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
02:01 PM • 15986 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhoto12:18 PM • 17305 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 30481 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 35778 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 40211 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Andrius Kubilius
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Kharkiv
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo02:33 PM • 9552 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 21721 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 29952 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 33952 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in BritainSeptember 25, 06:17 AM • 41810 views
Actual
Su-34
The Washington Post
MiG-31
9K720 Iskander
Pantsir missile system

Forced to fight to the death or thrown into pits without water and food: the occupiers formed mobile groups to deal with deserters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 654 views

Mobile groups have been created in the Russian army to deal with deserters. The occupiers are trying to stop the mass escape from the front line with torture and humiliation.

Forced to fight to the death or thrown into pits without water and food: the occupiers formed mobile groups to deal with deserters

The Russian army has created mobile groups to deal with deserters. The occupiers are trying to stop the mass escape from the front line with torture and humiliation, UNN reports with reference to the message of the partisan movement "ATESH".

Details

As reported by "ATESH", sources from the headquarters of the 104th Airborne Assault Division, which is fighting in the south of Ukraine, report that the command has created mobile groups to detain those who try to leave their positions.

These groups operate, in particular, throughout Crimea and take detainees even from the military police. Captured soldiers face brutal "field courts": they are forced to fight to the death, tied to cars and driven in front of the formation, or thrown into pits without water and food. Most cases were recorded in the 328th Airborne Assault Regiment in the Kherson direction.

- the message says.

ATESH agent destroyed a fuel truck and a UAZ in a military unit near Berdiansk25.09.25, 05:45 • 42443 views

According to the partisans, the occupiers are trying to stop the mass escape from the front line with torture and humiliation. But every soldier has a choice - to become a victim of this system or to save his life.

In Russia, police threaten men with criminal charges to sign military service contracts - "ATESH"23.09.25, 20:35 • 3704 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Crimea
Ukraine