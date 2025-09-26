Forced to fight to the death or thrown into pits without water and food: the occupiers formed mobile groups to deal with deserters

The Russian army has created mobile groups to deal with deserters. The occupiers are trying to stop the mass escape from the front line with torture and humiliation, UNN reports with reference to the message of the partisan movement "ATESH".



As reported by "ATESH", sources from the headquarters of the 104th Airborne Assault Division, which is fighting in the south of Ukraine, report that the command has created mobile groups to detain those who try to leave their positions.

These groups operate, in particular, throughout Crimea and take detainees even from the military police. Captured soldiers face brutal "field courts": they are forced to fight to the death, tied to cars and driven in front of the formation, or thrown into pits without water and food. Most cases were recorded in the 328th Airborne Assault Regiment in the Kherson direction. - the message says.

According to the partisans, the occupiers are trying to stop the mass escape from the front line with torture and humiliation. But every soldier has a choice - to become a victim of this system or to save his life.

