ATESH agent destroyed a fuel truck and a UAZ in a military unit near Berdiansk

September 24, 06:42 PM • 16163 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 25538 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 28978 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 29277 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 29472 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 45300 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 20668 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 41122 views
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 07:25 AM • 18942 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
September 24, 06:56 AM • 19038 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
Rubio met with Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly
Strikes on occupied Crimea prevent Russians from turning the peninsula into a military base - Zelenskyy
Yemen's Houthis attacked the Israeli city of Eilat with a drone: over 20 injured
Trump replaced Biden's portrait with an autopen device in the West Wing of the White House
In Rivne, a 16-year-old girl died after jumping from a dormitory window, an investigation has been launched - police
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
WHO warned of a global drug problem that will affect millions. What happened
"Head spinning": when dizziness is not just about fatigue
Exclusive
September 24, 08:38 AM • 41122 views
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artists
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and prevention
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate Day
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injury
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
ATESH agent destroyed a fuel truck and a UAZ in a military unit near Berdiansk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 826 views

An ATESH agent from the ranks of the Russian military infiltrated a unit near Berdiansk, destroying a fuel truck and a UAZ. The operation dealt a significant blow to the occupiers' logistics and combat capabilities.

ATESH agent destroyed a fuel truck and a UAZ in a military unit near Berdiansk

An "ATESH" agent from the ranks of the Russian military infiltrated a unit near Berdiansk and destroyed a fuel truck and a UAZ. The operation was carried out quickly, and he left the territory unnoticed. This is reported by  UNN with reference to the  Telegram channel of the partisan movement.  

Details

It is noted that in honor of the 3rd anniversary of the creation of "ATESH", an agent of the movement from among the servicemen of the Russian army infiltrated one of the military units in the Berdiansk area and conducted a special operation.

He successfully destroyed two units of military equipment: a fuel truck and a UAZ. The operation was carried out quickly and professionally. The agent left the territory of the military unit unnoticed.

- the post says.

According to the partisans, this unit is actively involved in the fighting in the Zaporizhzhia direction, and now its combat capability is temporarily reduced.

"The destruction of the fuel truck and the UAZ was a significant blow to the logistics and operational capabilities of the occupation forces," ATESH added.

Recall

Russian occupation forces are hastily dispersing their ammunition depots after the attack by Ukrainian troops on Bohdanivka in Luhansk Oblast. The "ATESH" movement transferred data to the Defense Forces of Ukraine, assuring that the movement of depots will not help avoid further losses.

"Every piece of equipment - everything is under our control": the "ATESH" movement monitors the movements of the Russian Black Sea Fleet22.09.25, 06:56 • 3579 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Berdiansk