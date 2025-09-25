ATESH agent destroyed a fuel truck and a UAZ in a military unit near Berdiansk

An "ATESH" agent from the ranks of the Russian military infiltrated a unit near Berdiansk and destroyed a fuel truck and a UAZ. The operation was carried out quickly, and he left the territory unnoticed. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the partisan movement.

Details

It is noted that in honor of the 3rd anniversary of the creation of "ATESH", an agent of the movement from among the servicemen of the Russian army infiltrated one of the military units in the Berdiansk area and conducted a special operation.

He successfully destroyed two units of military equipment: a fuel truck and a UAZ. The operation was carried out quickly and professionally. The agent left the territory of the military unit unnoticed. - the post says.

According to the partisans, this unit is actively involved in the fighting in the Zaporizhzhia direction, and now its combat capability is temporarily reduced.

"The destruction of the fuel truck and the UAZ was a significant blow to the logistics and operational capabilities of the occupation forces," ATESH added.

Recall

Russian occupation forces are hastily dispersing their ammunition depots after the attack by Ukrainian troops on Bohdanivka in Luhansk Oblast. The "ATESH" movement transferred data to the Defense Forces of Ukraine, assuring that the movement of depots will not help avoid further losses.

"Every piece of equipment - everything is under our control": the "ATESH" movement monitors the movements of the Russian Black Sea Fleet