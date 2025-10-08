$41.320.03
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 13007 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 18256 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
09:05 AM • 18390 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 18483 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
07:23 AM • 17670 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
October 8, 07:01 AM • 20931 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
October 8, 07:01 AM • 19115 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
October 8, 06:24 AM • 17473 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 62123 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
Forced deportation of 12,000 people from Crimea established - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1624 views

Vitaliy Sekretar, First Deputy Head of the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, announced the forced deportation of 12,000 people from the temporarily occupied Crimea. This information was voiced during the presentation of the media project "War Crimes in Crimea," which aims to document such crimes.

Forced deportation of 12,000 people from Crimea established - prosecutor's office

It has been recorded that 12,000 people were forcibly deported from temporarily occupied Crimea. This was stated by Vitaliy Sekretar, First Deputy Head of the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, during the presentation of the media project "War Crimes in Crimea," as reported by UNN.

Details

When we assessed these offenses (forced deportation – ed.), we saw that, according to statistical data, about 55,000 people received IDP status from Crimea. How many people did not receive this status because they did not want to legally formalize this procedure (an open question – ed.)? It seems about 28,000 people completely refused this status. Many people left for third countries.

- Sekretar said.

When asked how many people were forcibly deported from Crimea, Sekretar replied: "12,000 clearly identified individuals. We need to work on the internally displaced persons, what's with them. We are focusing on individuals who will be outside third countries."

He noted that the prosecutor's office, while expanding the "War Crimes in Crimea" project, wants to try to involve foreign diplomatic institutions so that people currently living there also receive information and can learn about the mechanism and ways to contact the prosecutor's office.

That is, the number of people is extremely large, the law enforcement system is small. When we talk about approximately 200,000 war crimes committed after the full-scale invasion, the number of crimes is a small figure, but the number of victims increases many times over. In one proceeding, there can be tens, hundreds of thousands of victims.

- Sekretar noted.

About the media project "War Crimes in Crimea," which will help victims of war crimes document them

Olha Kuryshko, Permanent Representative of the President in Crimea, announced that the media project "War Crimes in Crimea" aims to inform people who want to testify and learn more about violations of international law.

For example, a person who may be a victim may not know that some violations were committed against them. Especially when we talk about a case like the illegal seizure of property in the temporarily occupied territory.

- Kuryshko said.

She also noted that a certain matrix of these crimes has been developed, according to which they want to continue collecting evidence and increasing the presence and testimonies of people about the crimes committed against them.

You can find out more about how to confirm your victim status by following this link.

Women in Crimea are increasingly persecuted, and sentences have become harsher - human rights group02.10.25, 14:50 • 3580 views

The Office of the Prosecutor General showed the first video of the media project "War Crimes in Crimea," created with the support of the Representation of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

"In this video, actor and director Akhtem Seitablayev talks about what it means to lose a home and why deportation is not just a forced departure, but a war crime that must be punished. The video aims to explain to residents of Crimea the status of a victim of war crimes and the algorithm of actions to protect their rights violated by the occupiers. Every story is evidence. Every testimony is a step towards justice," emphasizes the OPG.

Addition

Olha Kuryshko, Permanent Representative of the President in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, reported that a humanitarian crisis is escalating in temporarily occupied Crimea. Russians on the peninsula are depleting resources, including creating a water crisis.  

Anna Murashko

Society
Crimea