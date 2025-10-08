Forced deportation of 12,000 people from Crimea established - prosecutor's office

It has been recorded that 12,000 people were forcibly deported from temporarily occupied Crimea. This was stated by Vitaliy Sekretar, First Deputy Head of the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, during the presentation of the media project "War Crimes in Crimea," as reported by UNN.

Details

When we assessed these offenses (forced deportation – ed.), we saw that, according to statistical data, about 55,000 people received IDP status from Crimea. How many people did not receive this status because they did not want to legally formalize this procedure (an open question – ed.)? It seems about 28,000 people completely refused this status. Many people left for third countries. - Sekretar said.

When asked how many people were forcibly deported from Crimea, Sekretar replied: "12,000 clearly identified individuals. We need to work on the internally displaced persons, what's with them. We are focusing on individuals who will be outside third countries."

He noted that the prosecutor's office, while expanding the "War Crimes in Crimea" project, wants to try to involve foreign diplomatic institutions so that people currently living there also receive information and can learn about the mechanism and ways to contact the prosecutor's office.

That is, the number of people is extremely large, the law enforcement system is small. When we talk about approximately 200,000 war crimes committed after the full-scale invasion, the number of crimes is a small figure, but the number of victims increases many times over. In one proceeding, there can be tens, hundreds of thousands of victims. - Sekretar noted.

About the media project "War Crimes in Crimea," which will help victims of war crimes document them

Olha Kuryshko, Permanent Representative of the President in Crimea, announced that the media project "War Crimes in Crimea" aims to inform people who want to testify and learn more about violations of international law.

For example, a person who may be a victim may not know that some violations were committed against them. Especially when we talk about a case like the illegal seizure of property in the temporarily occupied territory. - Kuryshko said.

She also noted that a certain matrix of these crimes has been developed, according to which they want to continue collecting evidence and increasing the presence and testimonies of people about the crimes committed against them.

You can find out more about how to confirm your victim status by following this link.

Women in Crimea are increasingly persecuted, and sentences have become harsher - human rights group

The Office of the Prosecutor General showed the first video of the media project "War Crimes in Crimea," created with the support of the Representation of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

"In this video, actor and director Akhtem Seitablayev talks about what it means to lose a home and why deportation is not just a forced departure, but a war crime that must be punished. The video aims to explain to residents of Crimea the status of a victim of war crimes and the algorithm of actions to protect their rights violated by the occupiers. Every story is evidence. Every testimony is a step towards justice," emphasizes the OPG.

Addition

Olha Kuryshko, Permanent Representative of the President in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, reported that a humanitarian crisis is escalating in temporarily occupied Crimea. Russians on the peninsula are depleting resources, including creating a water crisis.