For years, she failed to respond to child sexual abuse: an official of the children's services in Kherson region received a notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 406 views

An official of the children's services in the Kherson region was notified of suspicion due to official negligence. For years, she failed to respond to sexual abuse of children in a family-type orphanage.

For years, she failed to respond to child sexual abuse: an official of the children's services in Kherson region received a notice of suspicion

In the Kherson region, an official of the children's services who for years failed to respond to sexual violence against children has been notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of juvenile prosecutors of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, the head of the children's services of one of the districts of the region was notified of suspicion. She is charged with official negligence that caused grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- the statement says.

According to the investigation, the official was obliged to monitor the living conditions and safety of children in a family-type children's home. However, for years she did not react to the situation in the family, where children were subjected to particularly serious crimes.

In Vinnytsia region, a child with a disability died of starvation, the mother and two officials received suspicions - Prosecutor General Kravchenko18.12.25, 12:23 • 4003 views

Currently, the foster father is in custody and is accused of committing crimes against the sexual freedom and integrity of children. The investigation established that for several years he committed sexual violence against a minor ward, as well as indecent acts against other minor female wards and stored child pornography.

The investigation also established that the official did not assess the level of safety for children, did not initiate consideration of the situation by the commission on child protection, and did not take measures to remove them from the dangerous environment.

Even after the family's evacuation in 2022, according to the investigation, she did not ensure proper interaction with colleagues from other regions and did not inform them about the criminal proceedings against the foster father.

The children were removed from the dangerous environment and placed under the supervision of specialists only after the intervention of the prosecutor's office - after the suspect was detained.

"Everyone who killed or raped a child should get life imprisonment" - Prosecutor General Kravchenko on Kosov's sentence22.09.25, 16:03 • 4551 view

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Kherson Oblast